Eoin Morgan Impresses KKR Fans With Perfect Mutton Biryani Recipe; Watch Video

England's ODI and T20 skipper Eoin Morgan is no stranger to the Indian Premier League competition, having previously played for franchises like the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab. Even though he failed to perform in previous stints due to lack of opportunities, he still managed to grab an IPL 2020 contract with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) again after leading England to their first-ever 50-over World Cup title in 2019.

KKR star Eoin Morgan talks about cooking mutton biryani

With no cricket action taking place since UK lockdown due to coronavirus, Eoin Morgan has been spending time at home with his wife and newborn son. On Wednesday, Eoin Morgan's IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) posted a video in which he can be seen sharing tips about making his favourite Indian dish 'Mutton Biryani'. Here's the video tweeted by KKR

Fans react to Eoin Morgan's latest video

Eoin Morgan reveals the origins of his reverse sweep

KKR star Eoin Morgan recently said that to score more runs, he included the reverse sweep in his batting arsenal. While speaking on an episode of Knights Unplugged, Morgan said that during his early days he played for English county side Middlesex in London, who played their home matches at Lord's. In the episode, he said that the straight boundaries at Lord's were long while the square boundaries were easier to capitalize on, due to which he started playing the reverse sweep.

Eoin Morgan KKR comeback on hold after IPL 202O postponed

Eoin Morgan was signed by KKR for ₹5.25 crore in the IPL 2020 auction but it looks like he will have to wait to don KKR jersey after reports emerged that the BCCI has reportedly informed all franchises about IPL tournament being "postponed indefinitely". The tournament was scheduled to start on March 29 but due to coronavirus lockdown, it was postponed till April 15. Now that the lockdown was extended for the second time, the BCCI has no choice but to take this step.

