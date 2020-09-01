JAM Vs TKR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Caribbean Premier League 2020 Live Info

Jamaica Tallawahs (JAM) are all set to take on Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in the 21st match of the Caribbean Premier League 2020. The match between the two teams will be played at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba on Tuesday, September 1, at 7:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our JAM vs TKR Dream11 prediction, JAM vs TKR Dream11 Team and JAM vs TKR Dream11 top picks.

JAM vs TKR Dream11 prediction and preview

The Trinbago Knight Riders are on a dominant unbeaten streak with six wins in six matches and are sitting comfortably at the top of the table. What-ball cricket specialist Kieron Pollard, captain of the Trinbago Knigght Riders, is looking in lethal touch after his blistering knock of 72 runs in just 28 balls, which included nine monstrous sixes.

ALSO READ | ENG Vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Preview, Top Picks For 3rd T20I

The Jamaica team is equally potent with several marquee players on their side as well. They are coming into the game after a thumping win over St. Kitts Nevis and Patriots. With both the teams looking to make the most of their momentum, the contest is bound to be a thrilling one.

ALSO READ | CPL 2020 JAM Vs TKR Live Streaming In India, Full Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

JAM vs TKR Dream11 prediction: Squads for the JAM vs TKR Dream11 team

JAM vs TKR Dream11 prediction: JAM vs TKR Dream11 team: JAM squad

Andre Russell, Sandeep Lamichhane, Carlos Brathwaite, Rovman Powell, Glenn Phillips, Chadwick Walton, Oshane Thomas, Asif Ali, Fidel Edwards, Preston McSween, Jermaine Blackwood, Nicholas Kirton, Ramaal Lewis, Nkrumah Bonner, Veerasammy Permaul, Ryan Persaud, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

ALSO READ | CSK's Kedar Jadhav Takes Subtle Dig At Suresh Raina With Workout Post COVID-19 Fiasco?

JAM vs TKR Dream11 prediction: JAM vs TKR Dream11 team: TKR squad

Lendl Simmons, Tion Webster, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard (C), Tim Seifert, Dwayne Bravo, Khary Pierre, Ali Khan, Fawad Ahmed, Pravin Tambe, Sunil Narine, Akeal Hosein, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Amir Jangoo, Jayden Seales

JAM vs TKR Dream11 top picks

Glenn Phillips

Andre Russell

Colin Munro

JAM vs TKR Dream11 team

Wicket-keeper: Glenn Phillips (Vice-Captain)

Batsman: Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Colin Munro

All-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell (Captain), Carlos Brathwaite

Bowlers: Sandeep Lamichhane, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Khary Pierre, Akeal Hosein

JAM vs TKR Dream11 prediction

As per our JAM vs TKR Dream11 prediction, TKR will be favourites to win the match riding on their unbeaten streak in the league.

Note: The JAM vs TKR Dream11 prediction, JAM vs TKR Dream11 top picks and JAM vs TKR Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The JAM vs TKR Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

ALSO READ | Ajinkya Rahane 'feeling The Void' Of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal At US Open 2020

Image Credits: Trinbago Knight Riders Instagram