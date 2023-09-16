Everything Is Not Well With Pakistan Team; Babar, Shaheen Fight After Asia Cup Humiliation

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is deeply disappointed by his team's early exit from the Asia Cup 2023. Pakistan's elimination from the tournament following a crucial loss to Sri Lanka has allegedly caused tensions within the team. According to Pakistani media reports, a heated exchange occurred in the dressing room between star players, Babar Azam, and Shaheen Afridi after their final Super Four match on Thursday.

Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi fight in the dressing room

Pakistan entered the tournament as favourites but suffered a humiliating defeat to India and a narrow loss to Sri Lanka in the Super Four stage. Senior players like Shadab Khan and Fakhar Zaman had a lacklustre performance, while Shaheen Shah Afridi failed to do well with the ball. According to Bol News, Babar Azam did not hold back his criticism. He called out underperforming players, stating that they had become complacent and that if they continued to play the same way, they would be forgotten soon.

However, Shaheen Afridi reportedly took issue with Babar's comments and responded by saying that the captain should at least acknowledge those who performed well. The report suggests that Babar didn't appreciate the interruption and immediately gave it back to Shaheen. The situation escalated, requiring the intervention of Pakistan's star wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan to diffuse the argument.

In addition to the recent dressing room tensions, the Pakistan cricket team is facing additional significant challenges as they prepare for the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, set to take place in India from October 5 to November 19. A wave of injuries has hit the team, with a couple of key Pakistani players sidelined ahead of the marquee tournament. Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf are among the players who have been injured. Their participation in the tournament remains doubtful.

Pakistan is scheduled to play their first match of the World Cup against the Netherlands in Hyderabad on October 6. They will then lock horns against Sri Lanka on October 10 before playing arch-rivals India in a highly anticipated clash at Narendra Modi Stadium on October 14.

