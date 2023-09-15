Irfan Pathan's brutal takedown of Pakistan cricket team sends internet into a meltdown

India is taking on Bangladesh in the Asia Cup Super Four match on Friday. On September 17, 2023, India defeated Pakistan and Sri Lanka to advance to the final of the Asia Cup 2023. Bangladesh were not at their level best during the tournament. India’s most dominant win came against Pakistan when they destroyed them after winning the match by 228 runs.

3 things you need to know

Pakistan lost to Sri Lanka to end their journey in the Asia Cp 2023

India won the Super 4 match against Pakistan by 228 runs

Team India will play Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final 2023

Also Read: India Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2023: IND Vs BAN Confirmed Playing XI, Crucial Dream11 Tips

IND vs PAK: Irfan Pathan makes a huge statement ahead of the Asia Cup final

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes that by playing Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final in 2023, India will have an advantage. He thinks that the Men in Blue would have won effortlessly if they had faced their arch-rivals, Pakistan Cricket Team in the Asia Cup 2023 final. At the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on September 14, Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan in an exciting last-ball match by two wickets (DLS method), securing their place in the championship game. Pathan shared his perspective on the impending final between Sri Lanka, the defending champions, and India.

Playing finals against Sri Lanka will be better for team India as it won’t be a one sided affair. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 15, 2023

Also Read: WATCH: Shreyas Iyer goes through rigorous fitness drills to be ready for IND vs BAN clash

Rohit Sharma-led Team India had a convincing win in the IND vs PAK match

It is significant to note that throughout their Super 4 match, India demonstrated their superiority over Pakistan in every way. Virat Kohli (122*) and KL Rahul (111*) both scored magnificent centuries as the Men in Blue put up an impressive total of 356 runs. The Pakistan cricket team batters were knocked out for just 128 runs on the reserve day as a result of their inability to put up a valiant fight. Kuldeep Yadav, who took five wickets, stood out as India's most potent weapon with the ball. With a convincing 228-run victory, India outclassed Pakistan by their widest margin in ODIs, demonstrating their superiority.

Team India went on to beat Sri Lanka after facing Pakistan by 2 wickets. Rohit Sharma and his team currently face Bangladesh before facing Sri Lanka again on September 17, 2023. This will act as their last competitive game before they compete at home in the ICC ODI World Cup, aiming to win their first ICC trophy in 10 years.