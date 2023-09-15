'First Host Nation To Board Flight After They Got Knocked': Pakistan Brutally Trolled

On Thursday, Pakistan and Sri Lanka squared off at the R. Premadasa stadium and produced an absolute thriller in a match which was touted as the virtual semi-final of the Asia Cup 2023. Sri Lanka prevailed eventually by 2 wickets and will now face Team India on Sunday for the eminent continental cup. Following the loss, Pakistan crashed out of the tournament and since then are receiving heavy bashing on social media.

3 things you need to know

Pakistan lost to Sri Lanka BY 2 wickets

Pak is out of the Asia Cup 2023

Fans are trolling Pakistan on social media\

Pakistan lost to Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s stage

In a rain-affected game, Pakistan managed to score 252 in 42 overs and with the bowling prowess they carry, cricket knowers thought the unprecedented India vs. Pakistan match would take place in the final. However, Lankan Lions came with an objective and chased down the total, to book a place in the final. Kusal Mendis was adjudged the man of the match for his innings of 91. The final will take place on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

Fans troll Pakistan after the loss against Sri Lanka

Netizens took several jibes at Pakistan after their crushing loss against Sri Lanka. Indian fans were in no mood to spare the Pakistan team and came up with unique ways to take a swipe at the team. A user highlighted that "Pakistan is the first host nation to board flight after loss". Many others contributed.

With Pakistan out, India and Sri Lanka are in the final and will lock horns on Sunday, September 17, 2023. If India win against Sri Lanka, then it will be a record 8th trophy.