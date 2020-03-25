'Surakshit Rahe': Kevin Pietersen Tweets In Hindi, Urges People To Abide 21-day Lockdown

As the world unites to fight against Coronavirus, former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen appealed to Indian citizens to stay home during the 21-day lockdown, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contain the deadly virus. PM Modi in a significant move on Tuesday called for a complete lockdown in the country for 21 days to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

Pieterson took to Twitter and impressed his fans by sharing a post in Hindi. In his post, Pieterson urged everyone to abide by the lockdown imposed by PM Modi. At the end of the message, Pietersen gave credit to his “Hindi teacher” Shreevats Goswami, who is an Indian domestic cricketer.

Celebrities across fraternities came out in support of PM Modi’s clarion call, and urging the citizens to take it seriously.

READ: Sourav Ganguly urges everyone to act sensibly during the 21-day lockdown

READ: Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma post video on COVID-19 lockdown, say 'stay at home, save India'

PM Modi Announces 21-day Pan-India Lockdown

Amid the rising Coronavirus cases in India, PM Modi on Tuesday, announced a 21-day curfew throughout India starting at midnight on Tuesday. He said that 21 days were necessary for breaking the transmission cycle of the pandemic.

The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they are currently under curfew or not. Currently, India's positive cases stand over 520, with ten deaths.

"From midnight 12 across the country, there will be countrywide lockdown in India. Complete restriction of leaving out from the residence. All districts, village will be locked down. This is curfew only -a stricter curfew than janta curfew. We have to bear economic consequences because of this. But to save every Indian's life at this time is my and the government's responsibility," said PM Modi.

He added, "I appeal to you with folded hands that wherever you are in the nation now, stay there only. Looking at the present situation, the lockdown will be for 21 days - 3 weeks. Coming 21 days is very crucial for families and citizens. As per experts, 21 days is needed minimum for breaking the cycle. If 21 days not handled, then the country and your family will go back to 21 years behind."

READ: Sachin Tendulkar urges citizens to stay home and unite in the war against COVID-19

READ:Virat Kohli urges people to stay at home, practice social distancing amid lockdown