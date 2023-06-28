Ricky Ponting, Nasser Hussain React To India's WC Opener Vs AUS, 'paycheck For WTC Final'

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday unveiled the schedule for the upcoming Cricket World Cup 2023, which is slated to be held in India from October 5 to November 19. The tournament with kick-start with a match between the finalists of the previous edition - England and New Zealand. India, on the other hand, will play their opening game against the mighty Australians, who have a knack for winning every major ICC title that exists.

3 things you need to know

India are slated to play nine matches in the league stage of the World Cup 2023

This is the first time Rohit Sharma will lead Team India in the Cricket World Cup

India will look to win its third Cricket World Cup title in order to expand the trophy cabinet

Ricky Ponting and Nasser Hussain on India vs Australia World Cup opener

In a promotional video released by the ICC on their website, Ricky Ponting and Nasser Hussain shared their thoughts on the crucial opener between India and Australia. Ponting expressed his excitement about the spectacle, emphasizing the significance of Australia playing the host nation in Chennai, a venue known for its recent upgrades. He acknowledged the expected slower pitch and spin-friendly conditions, which favoured India. However, Ponting highlighted Australia's proud record in white-ball cricket on the subcontinent, suggesting they would approach the game with confidence. Ponting told the ICC:

It’d be a great spectacle that’s one thing I do know, what a great opening game for Australia to be able to play the host nation in a venue like Chennai. The upgrade of the stadium is awesome, we know what we can expect from the wicket there, it’s probably be a little bit on the slower side and probably there’s going to be a bit of spin. But the Australians will have the time to get there and get prepared for that conditions wise they’d favour India but Australia have got a very proud record of white-ball cricket in the subcontinent so I’m sure they’ll probably go into that game very confident.

Hussain, on the other hand, anticipated a massive occasion, as he predicted both India and Australia will advance into the knockout stages. He considered the match as an opportunity for redemption following the World Test Championship (WTC) final, suggesting that the two formidable teams would likely secure their spots in the later stages of the tournament. Hussain also acknowledged the significance of having two of the biggest names in world cricket competing at a remarkable venue. Hussain said:

Massive occasion, two brilliant sides, India the hosts against Australia, maybe a bit of paycheck for the WTC final, these two sides will be there I reckon in the knockout stages, a great venue to have the two of the biggest names in world cricket.

After playing its opener against Australia, India will face off against Afghanistan in Delhi on October 11. India will then lock horns against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium on October 15. It is one of the most anticipated games of the competition, as over 1,00,000 spectators are expected to watch the game live at Motera, Ahmedabad.

