Ex-cricketer Lauds Hardik Pandya's All-rounder Skills, 'he Will Always Be Challenging'

Hardik Pandya made his Test debut for India on July 26 2017 against Sri Lanka. But a year later, he made his last appearance on 30 August 2018. Since that match, people have been wondering when will he play test cricket again. India would take on Australia on June 7 in the ICC WTC Final in England, but the Gujarat Titans' captain will not participate in the tournament.

Former South African all-rounder Lance Klusener believes Hardik Pandya may have given up on Test cricket too quickly. After suffering a career-threatening injury during the Asia Cup in 2018, Pandya never returned to Test cricket. While he has not officially retired from the format, Pandya has shown little interest in playing in the longer version.

What did Lance Klusener say about India's Hardik Pandya?

Klusener honored Pandya as a fantastic cricketer who can be an asset to any team in the world, regardless of format. He spoke in Kolkata ahead of his new coaching role with the Tripura Cricket Association. The 51-year-old coach has been one of the best cricketers in the History of South Africa and made his last test appearance in 2004.

"He (Pandya) is a fantastic cricketer, and if he can stay fit and continues to bowl 135+ kmph, he will always be challenging as one of the best all-rounders in the world," Klusener stated during a press interaction in Kolkata.

When asked about Pandya readily dropping the Test cricket format, Klusener acknowledged the possibility, stating, "Yes, possibly. Test cricket is always the pinnacle of testing where you are as a cricketer and testing yourselves."

Earlier in 2023, the Gujarat Titans captain was asked about his potential return to Test cricket ahead of the World Test Championship Final. He expressed his unwillingness to occupy a spot he did not believe that he deserved the spot. Pandya said that does not deserve to play because he has not done 10% effort to compete in the format. However, the player claims to work hard and earn his spot and, for that reason, he won't be in the WTC Final 2021-2023 cycle.

Klusener also shared his thoughts on the World Test Championship Final 2023 between India and Australia, acknowledging the Indian pace bowlers' assistance in guiding India to successive finals. He praised the team's growth over the past couple of years and highlighted India's shift from a spin-dominant team to a more balanced attack, which placed them in a favorable position worldwide.

While Klusener voiced his opinion on Pandya's approach to Test cricket, only time will tell whether the talented all-rounder will reconsider his standpoint and make a return to the longest format of the game.