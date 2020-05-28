Ex-England Coach Bayliss Lauds 'deep Thinker' Eoin Morgan For Contiributions To ODI Side

Eoin Morgan created history when he became the first-ever England skipper to win the World Cup and there was no one happier than coach Trevor Bayliss, who termed it as the most ecstatic moment in his life. the former England coach, who stepped down from his position in September 2019, credited Eoin Morgan for making enormous contributions to the side in the limited-overs format of the game. Bayliss lauded Morgan's temperament and called hailed his contributions to England as outstanding.

'Outstanding'

“Morgs (Morgan) is a deep thinker. He has certainly got the player’s respect and as a coach, you definitely need that,” Bayliss told BBC Radio 5 Live’s Tuffers and Vaughan Show. “What he did for the white-ball team over the last five years has been outstanding.”

'England have to make do with limited chances'

England's white-ball captain Eoin Morgan says his team will have to make do with limited opportunities that come its way to prepare for this year's T20 World Cup after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a cricket shutdown in the country. The coronavirus outbreak has forced England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to suspend professional games in the country till July 1 and has put in doubt Australia's ODI and T20I tour of England in July. Morgan feels converting England's three-ODI series against Ireland into a T20 rubber in September will be their best chance of getting some practice ahead of the T20 World Cup.

"For the last month, everybody has struggled to get a sense of what's possible and what might or might not happen," he told reporters via Zoom during the launch of the Abu Dhabi T10. "We may have to make do. If tests were going on, there would be ways and means we could have meaningful practice games in and around those Ireland games in a similar environment. "We could have proper opposition and maybe use the England Lions there too to make it as highly competitive as possible."

