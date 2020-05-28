MS Dhoni Has Excellent Shooting Skills: Rajyavardhan Rathore's Son Manavaditya

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni is one of the most adored sportspersons in India. The 38-year-old is also one of the greatest captains to have graced the sport. MS Dhoni is known for his cool and calm demeanour on the field, which is also cited as one of the reasons behind his success. MS Dhoni is the only captain in world cricket who has won all the three ICC events (T20 World Cup, ODI World Cup & Champions Trophy) as captain. India became a force to be reckoned with under MS Dhoni's captaincy.

Rajyavardhan Rathore's son Manavaditya lauds MS Dhoni's shooting skills

Besides his leadership, he is also a great finisher and a skilled gloveman. However, MS Dhoni is someone who wears many hats. The right-hander relishes trying his hands in different sports be it golf, football, shooting or even online mobile games like PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty.

Recently, India's Olympic silver medallist and former Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore's 21-year-old son Manavaditya recalled an incident when MS Dhoni impressed him with his shooting skills. Manavaditya, who is a recipient of 3 gold medals at 63rd National Shotgun Shooting Championship, was involved in an Instagram live session with CSK star Suresh Raina. During the live session, Manavaditya expressed his adulation for MS Dhoni.

Manavaditya also revealed about MS Dhoni's excellent shooting skills. Manavaditya said that he has a lot of respect for MS Dhoni. Manavaditya recalled an incident when Dhoni had given a visit to his residence. He further said that MS Dhoni tried his hands at shooting and added that the CSK captain hit the bullseye all the time. Manavaditya also praised Dhoni saying his personality is quite strong and unique.

Even MS Dhoni has expressed his love for shooting in the past as he tweeted a video back in 2018. He wrote: "Shooting gun is much more fun than shooting ads."

Shooting gun is much more fun than shooting ads pic.twitter.com/r7L2FyJJZD — Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@msdhoni) April 14, 2018

In an interview with ESPNcricinfo in 2014, MS Dhoni's old friend and business manager Arun Pandey revealed that due to the CSK captain's obsession with the Indian armed forces, Dhoni developed a huge interest in shooting. So much so that when Dhoni was playing for India, Pandey revealed that he carried with him his shooting kit and always went to a shooting range on January 1 on the occasion of New Year's, in whichever part of the world he was, to play the sport.

IMAGE COURTESY: BCCI/MS DHONI TWITTER