MS Dhoni Supporters Get Emotional After #DhoniRetires Trends On Twitter

MS Dhoni: #DhoniRetires started trending on Twitter, which left the wicketkeeper’s fans extremely confused about the future of the Indian stalwart.

Jatin Malu
MS Dhoni

There has been a lot of speculation that's being made regarding MS Dhoni's future in international cricket. The former India captain has been on a sabbatical since the end of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England where India were knocked out by New Zealand in the semi-final. Since then, rumours have been rife about MS Dhoni's retirement.

Fans get emotional as #DhoniRetires trends on Twitter

Now once again, #DhoniRetires started trending on Twitter, which left the wicketkeeper’s fans extremely confused. As soon as the trend started, fans of MS Dhoni started sharing their favourite memories of the 2011 World Cup winning-captain on the microblogging site. However, there has been no official confirmation from BCCI or MS Dhoni or a reliable, official source for that matter. So this is possibly a fake trend just like it has trended on several occasions in the past. Let's take a look at some of the reactions from MS Dhoni fans.

MS Dhoni was supposed to make a comeback in the IPL 2020 where he was set to lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK) but the tournament was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. The cash-rich league was considered as a crucial competition to bring MS Dhoni back into the scheme of things. MS Dhoni's performance in the IPL 2020 would also have decided if he made it to the Indian team for the T20 World Cup that is supposed to be played in Australia later this year. 

MS Dhoni is still India's number one wicketkeeper: Mohammad Kaif

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has joined the bandwagon over India's No.1 wicketkeeper. Kaif, who has been full of praise of his ex-teammate MS Dhoni, maintained in an interview with The Times of India, that India cannot afford to look past the CSK captain at the moment. Although KL Rahul has been perfect in his makeshift role so far, Kaif feels that he isn't a long-term option for India going ahead.

Mohammad Kaif's views echo those of the likes of Kevin Pietersen, Rohit Sharma and Ashish Nehra in recent times. While many believe that India have moved on from MS Dhoni, cricket pundits and ardent Dhoni supporters believe that the former India captain has a lot of cricket left in him

While Mohammad Kaif feels that MS Dhoni is the only option India have at the moment for the keeper's spot, others such as Suresh Raina and Lakshmipathy Balaji, claimed recently that they were impressed by Dhoni's fitness, skills, hunger and overall joy for the game when they saw him train at the CSK training camp in Chennai before the IPL was called off.

