MS Dhoni Supporters Get Emotional After #DhoniRetires Trends On Twitter

There has been a lot of speculation that's being made regarding MS Dhoni's future in international cricket. The former India captain has been on a sabbatical since the end of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England where India were knocked out by New Zealand in the semi-final. Since then, rumours have been rife about MS Dhoni's retirement.

Fans get emotional as #DhoniRetires trends on Twitter

Now once again, #DhoniRetires started trending on Twitter, which left the wicketkeeper’s fans extremely confused. As soon as the trend started, fans of MS Dhoni started sharing their favourite memories of the 2011 World Cup winning-captain on the microblogging site. However, there has been no official confirmation from BCCI or MS Dhoni or a reliable, official source for that matter. So this is possibly a fake trend just like it has trended on several occasions in the past. Let's take a look at some of the reactions from MS Dhoni fans.

When i meet people who started the trend #DhoniRetires pic.twitter.com/MxqVwdMBRf — Indian Gooner (@Ozil_and_wenger) May 27, 2020

#DhoniRetires 😭🙏



Indian Cricket Fans Rn :- pic.twitter.com/KhunNKwwQO — Spy Boies Pilled Bell 🕵️ (@Lil_Boies2) May 27, 2020

Dear Haters,



Do you know know what is MS Dhoni's greatest achievement?



When India was struggling after having scored a paltry 6 for the loss of three wickets in 3 overs, 1.25 billion people still believed in him & that he could take us through the finish line.#DhoniRetires pic.twitter.com/sSxuUCEnlr — Rahul (@Ittzz_Rahul) May 27, 2020

Those who are trending #DhoniRetires should get a life , they either ignore or are unaware about the impact he had on the Team.

Unmatched Captaincy , Wicket Keeping Skills and among the fewest to be the No.1 batsman in the world while batting in the middle 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rjWsP3OYEr — ANKIT (@Ankitaker2) May 27, 2020

MS Dhoni was supposed to make a comeback in the IPL 2020 where he was set to lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK) but the tournament was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. The cash-rich league was considered as a crucial competition to bring MS Dhoni back into the scheme of things. MS Dhoni's performance in the IPL 2020 would also have decided if he made it to the Indian team for the T20 World Cup that is supposed to be played in Australia later this year.

MS Dhoni is still India's number one wicketkeeper: Mohammad Kaif

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has joined the bandwagon over India's No.1 wicketkeeper. Kaif, who has been full of praise of his ex-teammate MS Dhoni, maintained in an interview with The Times of India, that India cannot afford to look past the CSK captain at the moment. Although KL Rahul has been perfect in his makeshift role so far, Kaif feels that he isn't a long-term option for India going ahead.

Mohammad Kaif's views echo those of the likes of Kevin Pietersen, Rohit Sharma and Ashish Nehra in recent times. While many believe that India have moved on from MS Dhoni, cricket pundits and ardent Dhoni supporters believe that the former India captain has a lot of cricket left in him

While Mohammad Kaif feels that MS Dhoni is the only option India have at the moment for the keeper's spot, others such as Suresh Raina and Lakshmipathy Balaji, claimed recently that they were impressed by Dhoni's fitness, skills, hunger and overall joy for the game when they saw him train at the CSK training camp in Chennai before the IPL was called off.

