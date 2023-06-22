'He's Not Good Enough': Chappell Points Out England's 'biggest Mistake' Against Australia

Why are you reading this: The Australian cricket team scripted a historic win in the inaugural Test of the Ashes 2023 series. Aussie skipper Pat Cummins snatched the wins out of the jaws of the hosts and played a knock of 44* runs and also added 55* runs alongside Nathan Lyon.

3 things you need to know

Australia won the ENG vs AUS first Ashes 2023 Test match by two wickets

The Aussies also went 1-0 up in the five-match series

The second Test match will be played at the Lord's cricket ground in London

Ian Chappell criticises England selectors on team's selection

The English cricket team made a bold decision by declaring the first innings at 393/8, which is a rare sight in Test cricket. However, the decision did not stand effective for the English side, as the Aussies took the lead by two wickets. Moeen Ali, who was brought into the team in place of injured Jack Leach, also had an average display in his returning Test match.

Moeen Ali who had retired from Test cricket in September 2021, came out of retirement to play the Ashes 2023 series. The English cricket team had to face intense criticism post-Moeen's turbulent show in the first Test match. In the same row, former Australia batsman Ian Chappell also criticised the team management and the selectors over the selection in the team. While speaking to the Wide World of Sports, Chappell said,

His biggest mistake was troubling everyone else and calling Moeen Ali back. What has he basically said about all the other spinners? Rehan Ahmed is the main one, they have said, 'we don't think you are good enough and we are going to pick someone else', well that was not a smart move. Didn't they see Moeen Ali's history against Australia? it's not good.

'I think Rehan Ahmed is a good one': Ian Chappell

However, the former Australia captain said that Rehan Ahmed, who had done wonders for the team in the U-19 World Cup and also did well in his debut series against Pakistan, would have been a suitable choice in place of Moeen Ali.

Now if he has to back down, he has already told other spin bowlers, 'we don't think you're good enough', and now he has to back down and pick them. In some cases, and I think Rehan Ahmed is a good one, he is strong enough to say, 'Well, you, look how good this is.

The second Test match of the Ashes 2023 series will be played at the Lord's cricket ground in London and will begin from June 28, 2023.

