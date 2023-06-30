'It's not local tournament': Ex-Pakistan cricketer lambasts PCB over World Cup venue row

ICC has released the much-anticipated schedule of the 2023 edition of the ODI World Cup and thereby announced the venues on which the esteemed tournament will be played. While the fixtures are planned in the best of interest of the teams and spectators, yet Pakistan raised its concerns on the subject and even issued a request on the matter to the global regulatory body. While ICC paid heed to the plea submitted by the neighboring country but some of the ex-cricketers, who represented the nation, did not support the stance of PCB and rather came down heavily on the topic pressed by the board.

Ahead of the announcement of the schedule of the 2023 World Cup, which finally was shared by the International Cricket Council this past Tuesday (27 June 2023), Pakistan had requested a swap in the venues of their matches against Afghanistan and Australia, moreover, asked for the removal of Wankhede as a potential venue in their campaign, citing security reasons. ICC rejected the former demand but considered the latter. As a result, Pak will not play any of their matches in the forthcoming tournament in Mumbai.

In hindsight, Pakistan Cricket Board is receiving backlash from its experts and ex-cricketers for the entry they made in front of the ICC. Earlier, the former Wicket Keeper of Pakistan, Kamran Akmal had already criticized PCB for diverting their attention from cricket, and now another veteran has come in front to express his say.

Also Read | Steve Smith Takes A Sensational Catch To Remove Joe Root In 2nd Ashes Test At Lord's

Basit Ali lambasts PCB over venue row

Among the aforementioned demands, PCB also expressed unwillingness to play at Narendra Modi Stadium, where India vs Pakistan was targetted to take place and later was announced as the official venue of the encounter. Basit Ali, who keeps track of all the matters relating to world cricket communicated his discontent over the wants of PCB.

"I am hearing on news channels and YouTube that Pakistan may not be willing to play their matches in Ahmedabad and one more venue. Why not? ICC's schedule for the World Cup is a huge advantage for Pakistan. If 1,25,000 come to attend the match in Ahmedabad, the pressure is on India, and not Pakistan. If India was to play the Asia Cup in Pakistan, then the pressure would have been on Pakistan." Basit said on his YouTube channel.

The former cricketer further expressed his anguish by terming venue swap demand as "non-sense".

"Afghanistan is a weak team - yes, they have good spinners - but wherever the schedule has been finalized, just play. This is nonsense. I keep hearing that Pakistan may not get the permission. Of course, they will. Boss, it's not some local tournament. It's a bloody World Cup," he added.

Also Read | BCCI To Announce Second Tier Indian Team Soon, Veteran Batter Likely To Return As Captain

While the venues have been locked in and the schedule is out, The ICC World Cup 2023 will begin from October 5, 2023. India will play arch rivals Pakistan on October 15, 2023.