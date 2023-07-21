Ex-India Pacer Lauds Yashasvi Jaiswal For Avoiding Over-reaction After Maiden Test Ton

India’s first innings score stood at 288/4 as stumps was called on the first day of the second Test against West Indies after 84 overs of play. While Virat Kohli remained not out on 87 off 161, Ravindra Jadeja was unbeaten on 36 off 84. Earlier in the day, India was off to a flying start with both openers scoring half-centuries.

3 Things You Need To Know

Yashasvi Jaiswal hit 57 runs on Day 1 after scoring 171 runs on debut

Rohit Sharma scored 80 off 143 after his century in the 1st Test

The WI vs IND 2nd Test is Virat Kohli’s 500th international game

Ex-India pacer praises Yahsasvi Jaiswal for keeping calm after a sensational debut

The Indian opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and captain Rohit Sharma stitched together an opening stand of 139 runs on Day 1 of the WI vs IND 2nd Test. In the meantime, former India cricketer Zaheer Khan heaped massive praises on the 21-year-old Jaiswal for keeping his composure despite a sensational debut. Zaheer mentioned it’s important for batsmen to not get carried away after a debut like Jaiswal's. Zaheer said while commentating Jio Cinema:

It's just the second innings in his Test career. Very consistent, you have to say. It's also important to note that he has started from scratch. When you start your next innings after your debut hundred, it's important you don't get carried away by what you have done in your previous innings.

“You sometime try to up the ante”

Jaiswal’s 57 off 74, alongside a fifty from his skipper Rohit took India’s score to 139 runs on Day 1, before the youngster perished. Rohit went on to hit 80 runs, while Shubman Gill had another average outing of only 10 runs. Meanwhile, Zaheer further mentioned that Yashasvi displayed calmness at a time when Rohit was getting more strike.

Rohit was getting a lot more strike than Yashasvi. At times, you feel that lack of touch as well and say the other batter is batting at 60 and you are at 30, that kind of sometimes gets you in that zone where you feel 'oh I am going really slow and you sometimes try to up the ante and you can make an error.

Having said that, Virat Kohli will now be hoping to further better India’s score in the first innings. Meanwhile, in the process, he would also seek to completing his 29th Test century for India.