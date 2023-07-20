'He's on you': Shubman Gill & Wriddhiman Saha name the bowlers they love to score against

Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha emerged as a flamboyant opening pair for Gujarat Titans in the last couple of seasons in IPL. The duo takes the attack to the opposition from the word go and endeavors to take the game away. The settled stand at the top between the two could be gauged as one of the reasons behind GT's tremendous dominance in IPL 2022, and 2023. Other than batting together, Gill and Saha also accompanied each other on a podcast, which was shot at the time when IPL 2023 was at its business end. It has been released recently on Gujarat Titans' official YouTube Channel. In a conversation with Gaurav Kapoor, the right-handed batters talked about a variety of things relating to cricket and in the midst also revealed the bowler(s) who they love to score against.

Cricket is a combination of many facets and one of them is partnership. As fast bowlers hunt in pairs, the game has also witnessed countless batting pairs who have proved as the opposition's worst nightmare. While Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir, Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara are some of the prime partners that dominated the games together in international cricket, in domestic competitions such as IPL, the entries keep on emerging with every season.

Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha's camaraderie

As Gujarat Titans is one of the teams that is going through a superb phase, one of their strength lies in their established opening pair. Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha provide solidarity from the starting point and give the required momentum to the team. While they complement each other on the field, their camaraderie was on showcase as recently released podcast as well. They answered a variety of questions. Among the many wanderings, one was posed regarding what bowler they feel is satisfying to score runs off. Saha came with a vehement answer and took the name of Kiwi left-armer "(Trent) Boult". Saha also did not shy away from revealing the name of the bowler that he deemed challenging in IPL 2023, and stated the name of DC's Khaleel Ahmed. Gill on the other hand had no particular name when it comes to bowlers he thinks are challenging but did come up with a couple of names when the question was switched to revealing the bowlers he likes to score runs against. He took the name of Mumbai Indians' expensive recruit Jofra Archer and also named Arsheep Singh because he likes the bowlers who try to pounce their authority "on you".

It should be noted that Shubman Gill scored a mammoth 890 runs in IPL 2023, whereas Wriddhiman Saha also had a fair tournament with 371 runs. Both would be looking to join forces once again in IPL 2024 and give their side an edge. What do you think of this pair?