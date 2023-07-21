Day 1 of the West Indies vs India 2nd Test match concluded with India looking strong on the score of 288/4 in 84 overs with Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja out in the middle. Having registered a half-century earlier in the day, Kohli remained unbeaten on 87 runs as the first day’s play ended. On the other hand, Jadeja was unbeaten on 36 runs after facing 84 balls.

3 Things You Need To Know

This is Virat Kohli’s 500th international appearance

Kohli hit a fighting 76-run knock in the first Test vs WI

He shattered multiple records with his unbeaten knock on Day 1

Virat Kohli's 500th match: On fire in landmark game, continues breaking records

The WI vs IND 2nd Test match at the Queen’s Park Oval marked the 500th international appearance for former India captain Virat Kohli. This put him on an elite list of Indian players like Rahul Dravid, MS Dhoni, and Sachin Tendulkar to play 500 or more international games. At the same time, the list also features overseas legends like Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis, and the legendary Sri Lankan trio of Mahela Jayawardene, Kumar Sangakkara, and Sanath Jayasuriya.

[Virat Kohli after completing his 50 on Day 1 of the 2nd Test vs WI | Image: JioCinema]

Can Virat Kohli become the first player to hit a century in 500th appearance?

As the 34-year-old cricketer surpassed the individual mark of 50 runs in the final session of Day 1, he became the first-ever player to hit a half-century in his 500th international appearence. Kohli now needs 13 runs more on Day 2 to become the first player to score a century in the 500th match. At the same time, his charge to score 87 runs on the opening day of the second Test also made him the leading run-scorer in Test cricket for India in 2023.

Virat Kohli continues his climb up the record books

Courtesy of his unbeaten 87-run knock, Kohli also became the fifth-highest run scorer in history. He surpassed Kallis’ tally of scoring 25534 runs in all formats combined. The former India captain now sits below Jayawardene on the elite list which is topped by none other than Sachin Tendulkar.