Ex-IPL Winner Matthew Hayden Develops New Mobile Cricket Game With Indian Company

Creative Monkey Games, which calls itself the 'fastest gaming company in India', has recently partnered with Australian cricket legend, Matthew Hayden, to launch a mobile cricket gaming application called Haydos380 in India. The Hayden mobile game will be available worldwide and is set for an April 2021 launch, presumably around or during the IPL 2021 competition.

Users can pre-register at www.haydos380.com to ensure they will be one of the first to play the game at the soft launch in just a few weeks before the main launch later in the year. As per the press release, the Hayden mobile game 'Haydos380' will be the most advanced mobile cricket game with industry-best graphics and exciting features that any cricket fan would love to play.

Also Read: India Vs England: Ajinkya Rahane Likely To Captain Hosts In Ahmedabad Day-Night Test

Matthew Hayden on India love and his experience of working on his new game

Matthew Hayden, while sharing his thoughts on the new game, said - "Last year I had the pleasure of providing audio commentary for a mobile game. It was a lot of fun, and as luck would have it, the opportunity came up to co-develop my own game and I went for it. Haydos380 was born and here I am, back on the pitch!

Guess who’s back... back again!

Join me on the pitch this year as I make my digital comeback! Visit https://t.co/2K5ShNXV2w to pre register for Haydos380, the cricket game of the century. Launching late April 2021. @CreativeMonkey_ #haydos380 #cricket #game #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/Gkt9tiYcwY — Matthew Hayden AM (@HaydosTweets) January 17, 2021

Also Read: Ravichandran Ashwin Believes He Has 'realistic' Chance Of Playing ICC T20 World Cup 2021

“For me what makes this game special, is that I have been able to partner with a company in a Country I Love, 'India' and have them bring to the game my love of Australian cricket culture! In many ways it’s Australia's first cricket game”, he added.

On the development, Mr. Deepak Aravind, CEO, Creative Monkey Games, Said, “We are thrilled to partner with the iconic Mathew Hayden for Haydos380. Our vision is to reach billions of people around the world through high-quality and addictive games and earn their smiles. We want to develop and offer top-notch gaming experiences with the upgraded market trends to people across the globe. Haydos380 will definitely entertain Cricket lovers and be a trendsetter!”.

Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah Might Be Rested For Upcoming Limited-overs Series Against England

Hayden career stats and IPL journey

Speaking about the Hayden career stats, in his 103 Test matches, Hayden scored 8625 runs in 113 Tests at an average of 50.73. He also scored 30 centuries and 29 fifties in the process. Matthew Hayden stats in ODIs are also good. In ODIs, the 49-year-old stats read 6133 runs from 161 ODIs with 10 centuries and 36 half-centuries.

Also Read: Sehwag Takes A Jibe At England After Complaints Of Chepauk Pitch As Action Moves To Motera

Coming to IPL career, Hayden played for Chennai outfit led by MS Dhoni for first three years. In that period, the burly Queenslander scored 1,107 runs in 32 matches and was an integral member of CSK’s victorious IPL 2010 campaign.

Image: Matthew Hayden / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.