Ravichandran Ashwin Believes He Has 'realistic' Chance Of Playing ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin believes that he has a realistic chance of playing the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 that is scheduled to be held in October-November.

R Ashwin has not been in the Indian team management's scheme of things in the limited-overs format since mid-2017 after the emergence of wrist-spinners Kuldeep Yadav, and, Yuzvendra Chahal and since then has only been making his presence felt in the longest format of the game.

'For me, it’s very realistic': Ravichandran Ashwin

“For me, it’s very realistic not a dream (to play in this year's ICC T20 World Cup that will be contested in India. The space I am in right now, I’m enjoying whatever I’m doing on a day-to-day basis. It’s been more about the process, it’s more about what how, and when rather than this that and there. That’s something which can make you chase and make you desperate", said Ashwin while speaking to the reporters after the conclusion of the second Test in Chennai.

“There are a lot of cricketers who have done very well for India in different formats. I have been out of the T20I team for the last three years but every time I have got an opportunity in the IPL, I have put a very earnest attempt and contributed in whatever way I can,” the Tamil Nadu cricketer added.

“If the team deems it fit and obviously I will think I am good enough. If I get my opportunity I will give it my best shot,” he further added.

Ravichandran Ashwin's limited-overs career

Ravi Ashwin has been India's Test specialist for the last few years. He had last played white-ball cricket of India back in July 2017 when West Indies had hosted India in a one-off T20I match.

The senior offie has 150 scalps from 111 One Day Internationals and 52 wickets in 46 T20I matches. Coincidentally, his last appearance in an ICC event had also come in the same year i.e. 2017 during the ICC Champions Trophy where the Men In Blue made it to the finals but suffered a bitter defeat by a mammoth 180 runs at the hands of arch-rivals Pakistan. The off-spinner had a forgettable day as he finished with figures of 0/70 from 10 overs.

