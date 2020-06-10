Yuvraj Singh Thanks Fans For Showering Love On Retirement Anniversary

Netizens on June 10 flooded social media with #MissYouYuvi hashtag, making it one of the trending topics on Twitter. It's been exactly one year since one of India's brightest cricketer decided to pull down curtains on his illustrious career. Yuvraj Singh, the man of the tournament in the 2011 World Cup, which India won after defeating Sri Lanka in the finals, announced his retirement last year on this date. Tweeples decided to commemorate the legend with thoughtful messages, which left the man himself overwhelmed.

Yuvraj Singh took to his official Twitter handle to thanks his fans for the love they continue to shower upon him even after his retirement. "Dear fans, I am overwhelmed and full of gratitude. Cricket will always be my life, just as each of you will be an irreplaceable part of me," Singh tweeted along with a picture of himself celebrating the winning moment of the World Cup. The former Indian all-rounder also urged his gans to follow the government's guidelines on coronavirus and be a responsible citizen.

Here's how fans paid tribute to the legendary player:

My world turned upside down last year on this very same day for me u are my god of cricket. It was hard to digest the fact that i will never be able to see you again play in the blues. Then again u are my hero and i will be there by ur side always champ @YUVSTRONG12 #MissYouYuvi pic.twitter.com/kHzZCSNVF4 — yuvivijay entryda (@Yuvivijay11) June 10, 2020

He is not God of cricket,

he is not best captain.

But he is the one who helped the god to achieve his biggest dream.

Man of the tournament 2011WC

He is the real fighter.#MissYouYuvi pic.twitter.com/e8g07VqCSe — Urwashi Gwalwanshi (@UGwalwanshi) June 10, 2020

To the man who's more than just 6 sixes and world cups#MissYouYuvi pic.twitter.com/0BBDvnzbQT — Tavish (@TavishDas27) June 10, 2020

He came .He conquerd the world.But death came in middle.He fought with cancer .The thing we should appreciate in Yuvi is fighting spirit in and off the field. He was a key player for India in lifting the world cup ..

In search of gold,we forgotten a gem#MissYouYuvi pic.twitter.com/GIZQc0VPV6 — Ganesh Ramisetti (@RamisettiGanesh) June 10, 2020

Yuvraj Singh as a right hander and smashing six 6's in T20 World cup#MissYouYuvi pic.twitter.com/FkDVxiLDOF — ramsay fc 🖤 (@Joeys_Chandler) June 10, 2020

Yuvraj Singh's career

The swashbuckling left-handed batsman played 40 Tests and 304 ODI matches for India in which he scored 1,900 and 8701 respectively. Yuvraj Singh has 14 centuries to his name in ODI cricket and 3 in the longest format of the game. Singh also took 120 wickets in the 50-over cricket at an average of 38.68. The Punjab cricketer last played for Indian in 2017, against West Indies. Yuvraj Singh was conferred with Arjuna Award in 2012, India's second-highest sporting award. Yuvraj announced his retirement on June 10, 2019, from all forms of international cricket.

