Yuvraj Singh Thanks Fans For Showering Love On Retirement Anniversary

Yuvraj Singh took to his official Twitter handle to thanks his fans for the love they continue to shower upon him even after his retirement.

Netizens on June 10 flooded social media with #MissYouYuvi hashtag, making it one of the trending topics on Twitter. It's been exactly one year since one of India's brightest cricketer decided to pull down curtains on his illustrious career. Yuvraj Singh, the man of the tournament in the 2011 World Cup, which India won after defeating Sri Lanka in the finals, announced his retirement last year on this date. Tweeples decided to commemorate the legend with thoughtful messages, which left the man himself overwhelmed. 

Yuvraj Singh took to his official Twitter handle to thanks his fans for the love they continue to shower upon him even after his retirement. "Dear fans, I am overwhelmed and full of gratitude. Cricket will always be my life, just as each of you will be an irreplaceable part of me," Singh tweeted along with a picture of himself celebrating the winning moment of the World Cup. The former Indian all-rounder also urged his gans to follow the government's guidelines on coronavirus and be a responsible citizen. 

Yuvraj Singh's career

The swashbuckling left-handed batsman played 40 Tests and 304 ODI matches for India in which he scored 1,900 and 8701 respectively. Yuvraj Singh has 14 centuries to his name in ODI cricket and 3 in the longest format of the game. Singh also took 120 wickets in the 50-over cricket at an average of 38.68. The Punjab cricketer last played for Indian in 2017, against West Indies. Yuvraj Singh was conferred with Arjuna Award in 2012, India's second-highest sporting award. Yuvraj announced his retirement on June 10, 2019, from all forms of international cricket. 

