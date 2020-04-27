Ex-KXIP Star Ravi Bopara Trolled By Kevin Pietersen, Kumar Sangakkara For Throwback Photo

Former England cricketer Ravi Bopara was recently at the receiving end on social media from Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakkara and former England batsman Kevin Pietersen after he posted the throwback image of playing cricket as a kid. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, cricket activities have come to standstill and players are spending time with their families and on social media.

Kevin Pietersen, Kumar Sangakkara poke fun at over ex-KXIP star Ravi Bopara's post

Ravi Bopara, who has previously had played for Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the IPL, caused an epic banter in his latest post between Kevin Pietersen and Kumar Sangakkara, which saw them destroy the ex-England all-rounder with their comments. Ravi Bopara posted a childhood picture in which he wrote about how fat he looked during childhood days and evenadded a 'donut' emoji

Look how fat I was 🍩 pic.twitter.com/gbCE41fyFt — Ravi Bopara (@ravibopara) April 26, 2020

Kumar Sangakkara started trolling with a brutal response.

And you still are — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) April 26, 2020

Following the comments from the former Sri Lanka captain's comment, Kevin Pietersen also decided to go at Ravi Bopara and here's what he tweeted -

Exactly. Nothing’s changed — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) April 26, 2020

Kumar Sangakkara once again replied with yet another emoji -

😂 — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) April 26, 2020

Ex-KXIP star Ravi Bopara's international and IPL career

Ravi Bopara made his international debut for England back in 2007 and he has played 13 Tests, 120 ODIs and 38 T20Is until now. He was a regular face for the England side until 2015 but a sudden dip in his form ruled him out of the national side. He played his last game for England back in the 2015 World Cup. Ravi Bopara's IPL career lasted from 2009-2015 in which he played 24 matches and picked up 11 wickets.

England cricket season to have delayed start

The England and Wales Cricket Board recently announced that that the start of the 2020 season had been pushed back again until July 1 at the earliest due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The board will now attempt to reschedule international fixtures for the period from July until the end of September, including the West Indies' Test tour of England, which had been planned for June.

Kevin Pietersen's recent Instagram live session with Virat Kohli

Kevin Pietersen thrilled many cricket fans around the world with his live chat with Virat Kohli a few weeks ago where they discussed about several issues. Interestingly, when asked about his most 'enjoyable innings' ever, Kohli chose his 2016 IPL knock against KXIP in which he scored a hundred inside 12 overs. Kohli has quite a history with KXIP and Bopara too incidentally. On Breakfast with Champions, Kohli mentioned about his bowling action being so strange that while bowling one ball during the IPL 2010, he fell to the ground in his followthrough and yet the ball somehow landed to the keeper, Mark Boucher as Ravi Bopara, the batsman had no idea where did that come from.

