Kevin Pietersen Adorably Plays Backyard Golf With Pet Dogs; Watch Video

Former English superstar batsman Kevin Pietersen has become very social media-savvy during the ongoing UK lockdown due to the coronavirus. Pietersen has now been hosting candid Instagram live interviews with famous cricketers and other celebrities as well. On Tuesday, Pietersen shared his own modification of the "fetch" game that keeps both him and his dogs happy.

UK lockdown: Kevin Pietersen beats boredom during coronavirus

Kevin Pietersen shared a video on Instagram on Tuesday where he showed how he is enjoying playing with his dogs during the ongoing UK lockdown. While the game of "fetch" is usually played with tennis or plush balls, Pietersen used golf balls which he would hit a long way. His dogs did not seem to mind as both of them excitedly chased after every golf ball KP hit. Here is the adorable video that Kevin Pietersen posted on Instagram recently.

This innovation from Pietersen should not come as a surprise as the English star has mentioned his love for the sport of golf on more than one occasion.

Kevin Pietersen keeps fans engaged during coronavirus lockdown, interviews Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Kevin Pietersen has not let the coronavirus lockdown dampen his spirits and the English superstar now makes the most of his online time by interviewing other cricketers and celebrities. Pietersen recently went live with Pakistani cricketer Ahmed Shahzad and the interview gifted fans with some hilarious moments. Kevin Pietersen also did a live session with Team India vice-captain Rohit Sharma.

Pietersen's most popular interview was with Indian captain Virat Kohli where the duo engaged in an hour full of banter and insight. Virat Kohli and Kevin Pietersen discussed their time together at the RCB camp along with how the two were coping with the Coronavirus lockdowns. A lot of banter was also part of the candid interview.

