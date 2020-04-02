KXIP Star Sarfaraz Khan Uses Father's Unique, Gruelling Training Drills In UP Village

Indian cricketer Sarfaraz Khan has been in the news for a quite a few years now because of his exploits in junior cricket. The 22-year-old delivered some impressive performances for RCB in his initial IPL stint and since 2019, Khan has donned the KXIP jersey. If everything went according to plan, Khan would already be playing the IPL with the Kings XI Punjab now but the Mumbai batsman is now waiting for the coronavirus pandemic to subside so that he can finally resume play.

Sarfaraz Khan and father create indigneous training methods

While Sarfaraz Khan remains stuck in his village home of Chhatarpur, Uttar Pradesh, the youngster is still making sure that his practice regimen does not suffer. Along with his father and his younger brother, who also plays for Mumbai, Khan has been practicing hard on the terrace of his house. As reported by a popular newspaper, Khan spoke about the intense training sessions that he has with his father and brother.

A three-hour session in the morning includes Khan working out and batting against swing and spin. In evening, the cricketer does fielding practice along with video analysis that he does with his father. His father has even come up with some innovative measures to assist in their training sessions.

After smashing huge scores in the recently-concluded Ranji Trophy, Sarfaraz Khan was evidently ready for IPL 2020. The Kings XI Punjab showed faith in the youngster and retained him ahead of IPL 2020 where KL Rahul would be leading the team. The team was scheduled to see the return of Glenn Maxwell along with the arrival of names like Sheldon Cottrell, Jimmy Neesham, and Chris Jordan. But due to the coronavirus outbreak, the BCCI had the IPL postponed from its initial starting date of March 29. Further updates on the tournament are yet to be announced by the BCCI.

