Kevin Pietersen Pokes Fun At Scott Styris 12 Years After Unleashing Famous 'switch Hit'

With no cricket action due to coronavirus, former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has been active on social media. Recently, the former cricketer had a fun Instagram live chat session with team India captain Virat Kohli, where both the cricketers had the conversation about their lives both on and off the field. He even trolled Virat Kohli's actor wife Anushka Sharma by calling her 'Boss' after she came up with a cheeky comment during the conversation, reminding Kohli that it was dinner time. On Thursday, Kevin Pietersen shared a tweet posted by English Cricket.in which can be seen playing his famous switch hit in a match against New Zealand in 2008.

Kevin Pietersen switch hit against Scott Styris

The video shared by Kevin Pietersen sees him hitting former New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris for two sixes by using the switch hit. The Kevin Pietersen switch hit became a hit ever since as the batsman switched to becoming a left-hander and pre-meditating the stroke even before Scott Styris had bowled the delivery. The Kevin Pietersen switch off Scoot Styris for a six, in the 39th over, which landed over deep backward point and the second six in the 43rd, which went over the fielder at long-off. Here's what he wrote about the video.

Kevin Pietersen attempting a switch-hit on a bowler made headlines recently when he tried to do the same against Tillakratne Dilshan of Sri Lanka in a Test match in 2012. In a video recently shared by a fan, Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene can be seen talking to the umpire regarding the Kevin Pietersen switch hit issue. In the end, Kevin Pietersen was given a warning regarding the same by the umpire.

Kevin Pietersen trolled by MS Dhoni during IPL 2017

During his recent live chat with Virat Kohli, Kevin Pietersen spoke about the incident from IPL 2017 when he was trolled by former India skipper MS Dhoni. The 2017 incident happened during an IPL match between Rising Pune Supergiant and Mumbai Indians. Kevin Pietersen, who was commentating during the match, requested on-mic fielder Manoj Tiwary to pass on a message to MS Dhoni. Upon Pietersen’s request, Tiwary told MS Dhoni that Pietersen thinks he is a better golfer than the veteran Indian wicketkeeper. MS Dhoni immediately gave a comical reply reminding everyone that Pietersen still remains his first Test wicket.

