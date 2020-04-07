Waqar Younis Claims Virat Kohli Would Have Had A Tough Time Against Him: Report

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis has denied his former teammate Wasim Akram's claim on Virat Kohli that the Indian skipper would have given the former bowlers a run for their money. Waqar Younis is widely regarded as one of the greatest fast bowlers Pakistan ever produced alongside Wasim Akram. However, Waqar Younis said that that contrary to Wasim Akram's claim, it would be unfair to say that bowlers from the past didn't come across a player like Virat Kohli during their playing days.

Waqar Younis says he would have given Virat Kohli a run for his money

Waqar Younis, whose illustrious career lasted for more than a decade, was a force to reckon for many opposition batsmen when he used to open the bowling for Pakistan alongside Wasim Akram. Waqar Younis had the ability to swing the ball both ways along with his terrifying pace that made him one of the most successful fast bowlers in world cricket. Waqar Younis formed a formidable partnership with Wasim Akram as both leading pacers managed to trouble several legendary batsmen throughout their careers.

Waqar Younis, who has bagged the wickets of great players like Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara and Sir Viv Richards during his playing days, said that he never questioned his ability back then. Waqar Younis feels that even a player like Virat Kohli, who is considered as the greatest player of the modern times, would have found it difficult to face him.

In an interview with CricketPakistan.com, Waqar Younis said that he wouldn't give a statement like Wasim Akram because it would be wrong to say that they did not have a player like Virat Kohli during their playing days. The former Pakistan pacer added that he bowled against few of the best batsmen in the world such as Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Martin Crowe and Viv Richards.

Waqar Younis further said that he made a name for himself by bowling to these players. He added that he would put a question mark on Akram's statement because he had some skills about getting batsmen out, back in the day and it would not have changed even if he was playing these days as well against the likes of Virat Kohli.

IMAGE COURTESY: WAQAR YOUNIS INSTAGRAM