Ex-Pak Pacer Mohammad Sami Slams ICC For Sidelining Him After Having Clocked 100 MPH Twice

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Sami has accused the governing body of world cricket, the International Cricket Council for not recognising two of the fastest deliveries that he had bowled in his international cricketing career. Even though Sami was a tearaway fast bowler during his heydays, he just could not succeed in cementing his place in the Pak national team due to inconsistent performances.

'They didn't recognise it': Mohammad Sami

“I bowled 100 MPH twice in international cricket but they (the ICC) didn’t recognise it because I am Karachite. I took three wickets in four overs but they changed my spell because I am Karachite", said Sami while speaking to Pakistani news channel Samma TV.

Did Sami really bowl the fastest deliveries in international cricket?

The Karachi speedster had clocked 162.3 kph in a One Day International match against arch-rivals India during the 2004 series when he had bowled to then skipper Sourav Ganguly who had hit it through the covers for a boundary.

In the same series, the 39-year-old had clocked exactly 164 kph while bowling to Ganguly's deputy Rahul Dravid. Dravid was struck just above his thigh pads.

Watch the video of Sami's fastest delivery in world cricket that went unnoticed.

Who holds the record of having bowled the fastest delivery?

Former Australian pacer Shaun Tait takes the third spot. He had bowled his fastest delivery at 160.7 kmph against arch-rivals Pakistan in February 2010.

Pace icon and one of Australia's key members of their 2003 World Cup triumph Brett Lee takes the second spot when it comes to having bowled the fastest delivery. He had clocked 161.1 kmph against West Indies at Brisbane in 2003.

'Rawalpindi Express' Shoaib Akhtar tops the list. The tearaway fast bowler had clocked 161.3 kmph during a 2003 World Cup group match against England.

