Ricky Ponting Slams Cheteshwar Pujara's Slow Batting Approach, Terms It 'lacklustre'

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting highlighted that the slow approach of the Indian batsmen on day three of the Pink Test turned the tables in favour of the hosts at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.

However, the three-time World Cup winner was disappointed with the slow approach of Team India's batting mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara after he had walked back to the pavilion right after registering his slowest Test half-century.

'Lacklustre batting': Ricky Ponting

"I think (Pujara) has got to be better than that. He's 16 off his first 100 balls with no boundaries. That is - and I don't care who you are - if you're at the other end and someone is batting like that, so much more pressure comes back on you," cricket.com.au quoted Ponting as saying.

"If you're going to play that way and bat that long, he's got to back himself to make sure he gets 100, 150 at least," Ponting added.

"To bat like he did today, finally get a great ball from (fast bowler Pat) Cummins, although he got 50, he just hadn't hurt the Australians at all. In fact, batting like he did actually kept Australia in the game. Although Pujara got the 50 that he got, he's as guilty as anyone for slack, lacklustre batting," Ponting, who had led Australia to back-to-back World Cup triumphs in the 2003 & 2007 editions further added.

Can Pujara make an impact in the second innings?

The Aussies in their second innings are 103/2 with two of their famed top-order batsmen Steve Smith (29*) and Marnus Labuschagne (47*) going strong. The hosts now have a lead of 197 runs after the end of play on Day 3.

The visitors will now be hoping to restrict Australia to a manageable total on Day 4 as the SCG Test reaches its business end.

Meanwhile, Cheteshwar Pujara will be hoping to play an impactful knock during India's run-chase and make amends for his 176-ball 50 in the first innings.

