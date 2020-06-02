Malinga Backs Suspended Madushanka; Emphasizes On Need For Rehabilitation & Support

Following Shehan Madushanka's suspension by Sri Lanka Cricket board, veteran cricketer Lasith Malinga has come forth to support the young pacer. Malinga remarked that the young gun is a 'talented player' who took a hat-trick in his first game and even he couldn't render a performance like that. He also added that Madushanka will have to be rehabilitated post his suspension.

In an interview with NewsWire, Lasith Malinga also reckoned Lahiru Kumara is the only fast bowler in Sri Lanka and Madushanka will be a valuable player for the T20 World Cup if it is postponed till 2022. The former skipper added that after Madushanka's problem is solved legally, the board should 'review' why a talented player like him went through this and emphasised on the need for rehabilitation. Malinga also highlighted that every player goes through a bad patch and that his friends and family must help Madushanka.

Malinga also stated that he could be criticised for having this opinion, but that won't change his stance.

SLC suspends Madushanka

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board suspended Shehan Madushanka from all forms of cricket after he was detained by the police on May 25 for alleged possession of illegal drugs. In an official statement released, the Sri Lankan Board stated that the suspension will remain intact until a full inquiry is conducted by the SLC into the matter.

"Sri Lanka Cricket decided to suspend Shehan Madushanka from all forms of cricket, with immediate effect. The decision was taken following the player was arrested by the Police and later sent on remand custody for alleged possession of illegal drugs," the official SLC statement read.

Picked a hat-trick on debut

The right-arm pace bowler took a hat-trick against Bangladesh on his one-day international debut in January 2018. He also played two T20 matches against Bangladesh in 2018, but has not played an international since due to injuries. So far, the youngster has only made a solitary One Day International appearance, featured in two T20Is and four List-A matches. Meanwhile, all the global sporting events have either been postponed or cancelled due to the global pandemic. England's two-match Test series against Sri Lanka was postponed as well.