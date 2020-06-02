Tamim Iqbal Admits 'feeling Ashamed' Of Himself Looking At Virat Kohli's Training Regime

Bangladesh's cricketer Tamim Iqbal has remarked that he was ashamed after seeing Indian skipper Virat Kohli's training regime. The opening batsman stated that due to the proximity between the countries, any change in India impacts Bangladesh. He also heaped praise on teammate Mushfiqur Rahim for managing himself well regarding fitness.

Speaking to Sanjay Manjrekar in an ESPNcricinfo videocast, Iqbal stated that when he saw Virat Kohli, who is of the same age as him, running around two-three years ago, he was ashamed of himself. He added that he wasn't even training half as Virat Kohli, adding that Mushfiqur Rahim also manages himself well.

'Rahim is a role model'

Earlier, Iqbal had cited Bangladeshi wicket-keeper batsman, Mushfiqur Rahim as a 'role model' for all Bangladeshi cricketer. Tamim Iqbal had stated that it was Mushfiqur Rahim whose work ethic sets him apart from other cricketers. The opening batsman had further said that everyone gives the example of Virat Kohli but Rahim is a great example in Bangladesh and went on to say that if one follows Rahim, he wouldn't need to follow anyone else.

'India took Bangladesh lightly'

Recently, Mushfiqur Rahim had stated that India took Bangladesh lightly during the 2007 World Cup where the then minnows pulled off a huge upset. While talking to a cricket news website, Rahim went on to say that during the innings break against India, he had learned that he was going to bat at No. 3 because of which he had very little time to think about it. He then mentioned that it was Team India's first match of the campaign and they thought they would get some batting practice before their big games.

The veteran cricketer then added that it was a tacky wicket and opener Tamim Iqbal had given them a good start while Mushfiqur was trying to settle down. Furthermore, the wicket-keeper batsman also added that he had a great partnership with star all-rounder Shakib-Al-Hasan and then revealed batting with two of his U-19 team-mates made him quite relaxed on the biggest stage of world cricket.

