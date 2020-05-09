Ex-Pak Skipper Believes Sehwag Could've Achieved More Had He Played For Another Country

Former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif has heaped praise on India's former opener Virender Sehwag lauding his 'fearless attitude' against world-class bowlers. The former Pakistan skipper, however, remarked that Sehwag somewhat underachieved in his career as he remained under the shadow of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Latif also added that he possessed great threat to opponent teams and could have easily surpassed 10,000 runs in Test cricket had he played for some other country.

Virender Sehwag, who is widely regarded as the most destructive opener in the game, scored 8,586 runs across his test career and surpassed the 8,000-run mark in ODIs as well. The Indian opener hung up his boots back in October 2015.

'Sehwag feared none'

Speaking in a YouTube show, Latif recollected that Sehwag would 'play to dominate' and did not even fear the likes of all-time greats including Brett Lee, Glenn McGrath pr Shoaib Akhtar, adding that he feared none. The former Pakistan skipper also said that Sehwag was an impactful player, had a great influence in his team and players like him succeed in world cricket.

Furthermore, Latif remarked, “Sehwag’s record speaks for him. He has eight thousand-plus runs in Test cricket. He is someone who has always remained under the shadows of other players. He played with Sachin, played with Rahul and remained under their shadow. If he was playing for any other country then he would’ve easily crossed 10 thousand runs, only one and a half thousand runs were remaining."

Akhtar makes huge claims

Shoaib Akhtar recently made another controversial comment by saying that ex-Pakistan opening batsman Imran Nazir possessed more talent than Virender Sehwag. Shoaib Akhtar agreed that while Imran Nazir didn't have the cricketing brain that Virender Sehwag had, the Indian opener didn't have the talent that Imran Nazir had as well.

He further said that there is no comparison with regards to talent. Shoaib Akhtar claimed that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) tried to contain Imran Nazir a little. When he hit a brutal ODI hundred against India in a match, the pace asked them to play Imran Nazir consistently but they didn’t listen.

