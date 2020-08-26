Ex-Pakistan Captain Aamer Sohail Accuses Misbah-ul-Haq, Younis Khan Of Holidaying

The third England vs Pakistan 2020 Test at Rose Bowl ended in a draw as the hosts clinched the series 1-0 courtesy their win in the first Test in Manchester. The visitors had a forgettable last Test match as England's batsmen posted a gigantic total of 583/8d in the first innings. In response, Pakistan were bundled out for 273 and were subsequently asked to follow on. Azhar Ali's team put up a fight in the second innings, scoring 187/4 as the game resulted in a draw.

Pakistan's bowlers had a torrid time against England batsmen as the hosts toyed around with the visitors. Amid this, former Pakistan skipper Aamer Sohail expressed his frustration on the coaching department of the national team led by Misbah-ul-Haq. While speaking on his YouTube channel, Aamer Sohail said that he saw little effort from Yasir Shah in the third Test.

Aamer Sohail added that Yasir Shah used his driving arm better, but unluckily he conceded more than 150 runs. Sohail reckoned that conceding more than 150 runs has become a feature of Yasir Shah’s bowling whenever he bowls a long spell. He opined if a bowler concedes so many runs and doesn’t dismiss too many batsmen, his team's chances of winning the game become very less.

Aamer Sohail also pointed out Naseem Shah's inconsistent bowling action, calling it 'ineffective'. Speaking about Shaheen Afridi, Sohail reckoned that he should have improved, but one can see a decline happening suddenly. Sohail also stated that he has been saying repeatedly that it has been a long time for Pakistan coaches, but one doesn't see any improvement in any department from them at all. He further questioned the coaches and asked if they are on a 'pleasure trip'. He also said that the coaches should be sent to a world tour and let the players continue to play as they are.

England vs Pakistan 2020: James Anderson 600th wicket

England speedster James Anderson on Tuesday became the first pacer in the world to bag 600 wickets in Test cricket. The right-arm bowler dismissed Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali by having him caught at first slip on the fifth day of the final Test against Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton to pick up his 600th Test wicket. The 'King of Swing' now is the fourth leading wicket-taker in Tests behind Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (708) and Anil Kumble (619).

Earlier in the series-deciding third England vs Pakistan 2020 Test, James Anderson picked up 5-56 in 23 overs to bag his 29th five-wicket haul in the format, thereby joining Australia's Glenn McGrath at the second position in the list of pacers with most fifers in Tests. Only Richard Hadlee (36) has more five-wicket hauls.

James Anderson's stunning spell helped England gain a substantial 310-run first-innings lead over the visiting Pakistani side. James Anderson followed up his first-innings recital by claiming the wickets of Abid Ali and Azhar Ali in Pakistan’s following-on attempt. The moment of euphoria arrived when he sent the Pakistani captain and first-innings centurion back to the pavilion to leave the visitors struggling at 109-3, thus eventually breaking the 600-wicket barrier.

