PCB, Pakistan Players Furious At Wasim Akram For Criticising Captain Azhar Ali On Live TV

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram is one of the commentators for the official broadcasters of the ongoing England vs Pakistan 2020 Test series. While performing his duties behind the mic, the pace legend heavily criticised Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali. Apparently, the Pakistan team management is not happy with the harsh criticism by Wasim Akram and have expressed their grievances to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

England vs Pakistan 2020: PCB, team management unhappy with Wasim Akram

Wasim Akram severely criticised Azhar Ali for his mistakes with the bat and as a leader in the ongoing England vs Pakistan 2020 series. According to cricketpakistan.com, his disapproval on-air has “angered” the team management and the players are saying that Wasim Akram should not have been harsh with his scolding. The report states that the players are also unhappy with Akram’s disapproval because the ex-speedster is an important member of the PCB cricket committee himself.

After receiving complaints against Wasim Akram from the team management, the PCB has assured the players that they will be having a word with the cricketer-turned-commentator regarding this matter. It is likely that Akram could be reprimanded for the same and probably be let off with a stern warning.

While Wasim Akram’s criticism was directed towards Azhar Ali, the Pakistan Test skipper responded to the legendary pacer’s words with his bat. On Day 3 of the series-deciding final England vs Pakistan 2020 Test match, the right-handed batsman scored an unbeaten 141. Azhar Ali’s marathon knock accounted for more than half of the team’s runs as Pakistan were folded out for only 273 in their first innings.

The visitors are still behind in the contest as they conceded a 310-runs first-innings lead to England. The Day 5 of the ongoing Test at Southampton will commence later in the day with Pakistan batting at 100-2. Overnight batsman and first-innings centurion Azhar Ali (29*) and Babar Azam (4*) will resume their batting with their side still an innings and 210 runs behind

