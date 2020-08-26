Shane Warne Suggests THIS Innovative Idea To Prolong James Anderson's Test Career

England pacer James Anderson created history on Tuesday by becoming the first fast bowler in world cricket to take 600 Test wickets. Although Anderson dramatically achieved the feat on the final day of the final Test against Pakistan which was largely rain-marred, many speculated as to the number of matches the pacer will be able to play in the near future considering the COVID-19 pandemic affecting international cricket around the world. As a result, Australian legend Shane Warne has come up with a very interesting proposition that can help James Anderson to make the most of his skills at the age of 38.

Anderson 600 wickets: Shane Warne's interesting recommendation for James Anderson

Warne, while speaking to Sky Sports, suggested that due to his marvellous record in home conditions, Anderson is still the frontline pacer of the England team. However, considering that Anderson historically hasn't been as effective in away Tests, Warne proposed that James Anderson could travel with the team in the capacity of being just their bowling coach for away assignments. The Australian also gave Anderson the same advice that Ian Chappell had given him before the Ashes 2007 about retirement, i.e. the ideal time for a cricketer to retire is to do it on their own terms rather than others constantly demanding for the same.

There were several speculations earlier this month about James Anderson deciding to hang up his boots very soon. The seamer quickly shattered those reports as he confirmed that he has the 2021-22 Ashes tour of Australia in mind, where he is looking to hunt in a pack alongside his bowling partner Stuart Broad.

Anderson 600 wickets: England seamer achieves world record

James Anderson dismissed Pakistani Test skipper Azhar Ali on Day 5 during the 62nd over of Pakistan's second innings. Anderson bowled one on the outside off-stump mark, which left the batsman in total shock and as he got carried away by the extra bounce, the ball took the outside edge of the bat, which landed right in the palm of England skipper Joe Root, who was positioned at the first slip.

England's next assignment in Test cricket is possibly the tour of Sri Lanka in the first half of 2021, which got postponed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is also set to be part of the World Test Championship. Prior to that though, it is possible that England agree to tour India in January 2021, even as the ECB has not yet echoes BCCI's stance on the same.

