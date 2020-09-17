Ex-RCB Coach Explains Why Kohli & Co. Have Been Unable To Clinch Titles In IPL

Despite being one of the most successful captains in Indian cricket, Virat Kohli has surprisingly failed to replicate his national success with Royal Challengers Bangalore. Former Bengaluru head coach Ray Jennings believes that the top-order batsman has often backed the wrong players which has led to the franchise's failure to clinch the silverware. The South African coached RCB between 2009 and 2014, under his tenure, the franchise also reached the finale in 2009.

Speaking to a sports portal, Jennings stated that the skipper was a 'bit of a loner' and often had different opinions as compared to the coach. "If I have to look back then I would say that in IPL there used to be 25-30 players (in the squad) and it was the coach’s duty to look after all the players. Sometimes he was a bit of a loner in the team. Sometimes, he backed the wrong players. But, you can’t blame him for that. I wanted certain players to bowl or bat in certain conditions/situations but he had different ideas,” Jennings told Cricket.com.

Believing that the best is yet to come for the Indian skipper yet, Jennings added that Kohli would definitely achieve more success in the coming years. The former head coach highlighted that sometimes that there is criticism that Kohli does not enjoy time with the players.

“Virat Kohli has always been an unbelievable cricket brain. He sets very high standards (for himself) and we went along despite one or two problems. You needed somebody around Virat to guide him (at that point in time). Of course, he and I bumped a few times but he is a good guy and a very quick learner. Nice to see him grow as a player and now as a captain. His mannerism is great. His best is yet to come,” Jennings added.

RCB in IPL 2020

The Indian skipper will be leading the Bengaluru Boys in another edition eyeing their maiden silverware. RCB had finished as the second-best side on three occasions in the 2009, 2011, and 2016 editions respectively.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will face MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in the opening clash of the tournament on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. RCB will be facing Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first match of the tournament on September 21. Compared to the regular 8 pm IST start, the games will start half an hour earlier in the upcoming edition. The afternoon matches are set to begin at 3:30 PM IST while the evening games will commence at 7:30 PM IST. In all, 24 matches will be held in Dubai, 20 in Abu Dhabi and 12 in Sharjah, while the venues for playoffs will be announced later.

RCB Full Squad

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande Parthiv Patel, Joshua Philippe, Shahbaz Ahamad

