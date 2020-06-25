EX-SL Sports Min Submits His 2012 ICC Letter To Police, Wants His 'suspicion' Investigated

Just days after the Sri Lankan government ordered probe into the ICC 2011 World Cup final, former Sports Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage - whose allegations triggered the controversy - has now remarked that his claims are a 'suspicion' which he wants to be investigated. This comes after the ICC itself stated that they would question the former Sports Minister to verify if the matter if worth an investigation. However, Aluthgamage had alleged that he had written to the apex cricket council way back in 2012 but never got a response.

"I want my suspicion investigated. I gave to the Police, a copy of the complaint I lodged with the International Cricket Council (ICC) on 30 October 2011 regarding the said allegation as then Sports Minister," PTI quoted Aluthgamage.

'2011 final was sold to India'

Speaking to a Sri Lankan daily, Aluthgamage had earlier questioned 'how certain cricket officials' allegedly purchased car companies and started new businesses within a year of the final game between India and Sri Lanka. He emphasized that he was not referring to any players but 'officials' in the cricketing fraternity. The then Sports Minister also claimed that the Sri Lankan team was playing well and were favourites to win the final, but the team who played the game was not the team that authorities had selected. There were 'last moment changes' without any consultation, he claimed.

The former Lankan Sports Minister went on to say that the 2011 final was 'sold' to India and he stands by what he says as the summit clash had taken place when he was the Minister of Sports. Aluthgamage then mentioned that he is stating it with full responsibility but at the same time, he mentioned that he does not wish to expose details for the sake of the country and then added that the game against India in 2011, a game which the island nation could have won was fixed.

Sangakkara demands proof

Following his claims, the then skipper of the Lankan team, Kumar Sangakkara demanded proof to substantiate his claims. Sangakkara who led the team at the Wankhede against India in 2011, stated that it is a very 'serious allegation' and called for an investigation by the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit. Echoing Sangakkara, former Sports Minister Harin Fernando also stated that rather than making 'unsubstantiated wild allegations,' Aluthgamage should complain to the ICC with evidence.

Meanwhile, Mahela Jayawardena who played a significant knock in the final blamed the 'uncovering' on the upcoming parliamentary elections in the country. Taking to Twitter, the former Sri Lankan skipper wrote that since the elections are around the corner, he reckons that the circus has started. Jayawardene then posted a clown emoji.

