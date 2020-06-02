Ex-Sri Lanka Cricketer Kumar Sangakkara Calls Current Activism In US As 'lesson For All'

Former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara has joined Darren Sammy in voicing his views against racism and the series of protests happening in the United States over the death of George Floyd. Taking to Twitter, Sangakkara, stated that the activism in America against systemic racism and injustice is a 'lesson to us all.' The current President of MCC, Sangakkara also emphasised on the accountability of people for the conduct of 'elected representatives.'

"We have to be courageous, keep the faith and actively participate in the journey. It's our choices today that will determine the culture our children inherit tomorrow," Sangakkara said in one of his eight tweets.

1/8 The activism in America against systemic racism and injustice is a powerful lesson to us all.



Whichever country we live in, be it America, Sri Lanka or another, it is not the State that should determine our sensibilities and sensitivities.



That's your choice and mine.

The State should not determine our wisdom, compassion, empathy and understanding. It should not and cannot limit the openness of our hearts and minds to others nor our ability to embrace and value difference and differences.

3/8We the people choose that ourselves



We also choose our representatives from among our own. We are responsible for the character traits they bring to government. We are responsible for the people they are or have become. Their nature has been set by our influence and nurture. — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) June 2, 2020

Our choices guide the State's attitudes, actions, policy and legislation. In order to establish the best government and the best most equitable governance we need to be better people.

Our strengths and our weaknesses are mirrored in each other's conduct and in the conduct of our elected representatives.

7/8 We have to be courageous, keep the faith and actively participate in the journey.



It’s our choices today that will determine the culture our children inherit tomorrow. — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) June 2, 2020

If we want to be proud of our lives, to see our children proud to carry our legacy forward and onwards, then let's be better. Let's demand it of ourselves, for each other, for our children.

CHOOSE.



CHOOSE. — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) June 2, 2020

'It's in cricket too': Chris Gayle

Earlier, Chris Gayle also came forward and stated that racism not only exists in football, but it exists in cricket as well. He gave his own example where he said that even he has been subjected to racism as well. On his Instagram story, Christopher Henry Gayle wrote that black lives matter just as any other life. He then mentioned that black people matter and they should be stopped being taken for granted. The 'Universe Boss' added that even he has experienced racial remarks towards him while travelling all over the globe just because he is black.

George Floyd death and George Floyd protests

Last Monday, George Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed African-American, was brutally murdered by a police officer named Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The video of the incident that went viral on social media showed Chauvin pressing his knee against Floyd's neck. Floyd, who was handcuffed and pinned face down, was seen gasping for air as he repeatedly pleaded, "I can't breathe," with the officer. After several minutes, Floyd passed out. He was pronounced dead later that night.

The George Floyd death has sparked protests and riots across several cities in the United States. Cities like Atlanta, New York, Houston, Boston, Minneapolis, Washington and others saw protesters gather in large numbers to lead peaceful protests. Derek Chauvin and the three other police officers - Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng - were fired by the Minneapolis Police Department. On Friday, Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

