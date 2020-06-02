Last Updated:

Ex-Sri Lanka Cricketer Kumar Sangakkara Calls Current Activism In US As 'lesson For All'

Former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara has joined Darren Sammy in voicing his views against racism and the series of protests happening in the United States

Written By
Jitesh Vachhatani
Sangakkara

Former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara has joined Darren Sammy in voicing his views against racism and the series of protests happening in the United States over the death of George Floyd. Taking to Twitter, Sangakkara, stated that the activism in America against systemic racism and injustice is a 'lesson to us all.' The current President of MCC, Sangakkara also emphasised on the accountability of people for the conduct of 'elected representatives.'

"We have to be courageous, keep the faith and actively participate in the journey. It's our choices today that will determine the culture our children inherit tomorrow," Sangakkara said in one of his eight tweets. 

READ | Daren Sammy Challenges ICC & Cricketing World To Take Stand On Racism; 'I Wanna Hear You' 

READ | David Warner Grooves To Dhanush's 'Why This Kolaveri Di' In Latest TikTok Video: Watch 

'It's in cricket too': Chris Gayle

Earlier, Chris Gayle also came forward and stated that racism not only exists in football, but it exists in cricket as well. He gave his own example where he said that even he has been subjected to racism as well. On his Instagram story, Christopher Henry Gayle wrote that black lives matter just as any other life. He then mentioned that black people matter and they should be stopped being taken for granted. The 'Universe Boss' added that even he has experienced racial remarks towards him while travelling all over the globe just because he is black. 

READ | Shoaib Akhtar Claims To Have Started Bowling Reverse Swing At The Age Of 16 In 1991

George Floyd death and George Floyd protests

Last Monday, George Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed African-American, was brutally murdered by a police officer named Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The video of the incident that went viral on social media showed Chauvin pressing his knee against Floyd's neck. Floyd, who was handcuffed and pinned face down, was seen gasping for air as he repeatedly pleaded, "I can't breathe," with the officer. After several minutes, Floyd passed out. He was pronounced dead later that night.

The George Floyd death has sparked protests and riots across several cities in the United States. Cities like Atlanta, New York, Houston, Boston, Minneapolis, Washington and others saw protesters gather in large numbers to lead peaceful protests. Derek Chauvin and the three other police officers - Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng - were fired by the Minneapolis Police Department. On Friday, Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

READ | England Cricket Follows Football Teams; Staunchly Opposes Racism With Diverse Picture

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all