Faf Du Plessis Calls Virat Kohli The Biggest Alpha In RCB: 'I'll Take My Hats Off To You'

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis, who joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL last season, has said that Virat Kohli is a bigger alpha than him. Speaking to The Grade Cricketer, Du Plessis opened up about sharing the dressing room with Kohli and how it feels to lead the team that has one of the biggest superstars of the game. Du Plessis said that he has never seen a guy with as much energy as Kohli by calling him one of the most competitive players in the world of cricket.

"He’s a much bigger alpha than me. You don’t try to compete. The ego is the thing where peacocks generally clash. Then like the feathers come out and you want to see who has got the shiniest in the room. Luckily, I get that about people and relationships. I don’t try and outshine someone else in the dressing room. I try to build a relationship. With Virat, that was exactly my point of entry," Du Plessis said.

"I had played against him for so long. He is one of the most competitive guys in the world of cricket to play against. You sit there and you go - how does this guy have so much energy? Every single time a wicket falls, doesn’t matter if it’s a No.11 or an opening batter, his passion for celebration is like you just have to go, ‘I’ll take my hats off to you’. He’s superhuman," the South African batter added.

Kohli at T20 World Cup

Kohli was the star performer for India at the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2022, where he finished as the highest run-scorer with 296 runs in six matches. Kohli had been out of form for the past several years but he found his mojo back in the Asia Cup 2022, where he scored the most number of runs for his team and also finished as the tournament's second-highest run-scorer. Kohli also smashed his long-awaited 71st century in the tournament.

Kohli is currently spending time with his family members after being given a rest from the bilateral series between India and New Zealand. He will return to the national side for India's tour of Bangladesh in December. He will be part of both the ODI and Test squads during the one-month-long tour.

Image: IPL