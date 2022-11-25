Virat Kohli Flaunts Chiseled Body In New Workout Post, Impressed Suryakumar Drops Comment

Team India is currently in New Zealand playing the three-match ODI series. Some of the senior members of the squad have been rested for the tour after India's heartbreaking T20 World Cup exit. Former Team India skipper Virat Kohli was rested from the New Zealand Series and will be making his comeback during the Bangladesh Series. Ahead of the India vs Bangladesh series, Kohli shared a stunning video of his workout on his social media handle.

Suryakumar Yadav reacts to Virat Kohli's workout video

Virat Kohli is known to show off major fitness goals. Kohli has also been attributed to improving the overall fitness standards of the Indian cricket team. The 34-year-old is one of the fittest cricketers going around and has rarely missed international matches due to fitness concerns.

In the video shared on his Instagram handle, the star Indian batsman can be seen running on the treadmill and also practicing shirtless shoulder exercises. The star batsman captioned the clip: “Back at it”. He also used the hashtag VKCAM, indicating that it was a self-shot video. The video has so far received 3,140,837 views and with fans showing admiration to Kohli's chiseled physique. Team India's batting star Suryakumar Yadav also commented on the post with a "Tiger" emoji in the comment section.

Virat Kohli was last seen on the field during the recently-concluded T20 World Cup in Australia. The former skipper started the tournament with incredible innings of 82 runs against Pakistan in a high-pressure situation. His innings helped India chase down the target set by their arch-rivals. Continuing the form from the Pakistan match, Kohli followed it up with half-centuries against the Netherlands, Bangladesh during the Super 12 stage.

Kohli continued his great run with the bat during the semi-final match against England. Unfortunately, India was knocked out of the World Cup after a 10-wicket loss against the Joss Buttler-led unit. Following the defeat, Virat Kohli had posted a long note on Instagram where he acknowledged his disappointment at not winning the T20 World Cup, and thanked his fans for their support.

Details on upcoming India vs Bangladesh Series

India is set to face Bangladesh for an ODI and Test series. Both teams will feature in three ODI matches and two Test matches. This will be team India's first tour of Bangladesh since 2015. The ODI games are scheduled to take place on December 4, 7, and 10, while India vs Bangladesh Test Series will begin at Chattogram with the first Test taking place from December 14 to 18. The teams will be back in Dhaka for the second and final Test from December 22 to 26,