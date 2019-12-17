Faf Du Plessis Hopes AB De Villiers Will Play For South Africa In The Shortest Format

Former wicket-keeper batsman Mark Boucher, who was recently appointed as the South African team's head coach went on to say that he will talk to AB de Villiers about reconsidering his retirement plans and play for the national team once again. The ex- Proteas skipper had announced his retirement from international cricket in 2018 but since then has been playing franchise cricket across the globe. Meanwhile, AB's long-time friend Faf du Plessis has also gone on to say that he wants the superstar batsman to play for the 'Rainbow Nation' in the game's shortest format.

Faf on de Villiers' comeback

While speaking to a sports publication, Faf du Plessis said that the discussions of AB de Villiers' comeback have been taking place for quite some months but a decision still needs to be taken on it. Faf also highlighted that the ICC World T20 was not too far away and they do not have too many T20I games heading into next year's global event. At the same time, the Proteas skipper also went on to say that red-ball cricket is the most important thing right now but T20 cricket is a different beast.

'He is one of the best players': Mark Boucher

As de Villiers continues his stint with franchise T20 cricket across the leagues in the world, the former Proteas skipper might add extra value to the South African side for the upcoming T20 World Cup in 2020. While speaking to ESPN, Boucher said, "Going into the World Cup, you want your best players to feature in your squad. If I feel he (de Villiers) is one of the best players, why wouldn't I want to have a conversation with him? I have just got the job. I might have conversations with quite a few players and see where they are." The newly-appointed head coach also added that the team needs its best players when it comes to the World Cup and if there are a few issues that need to be resolved with the media and the teammates and if it is good for the national side then why not do it?

