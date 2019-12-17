IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals Head Coach Replaces Justin Langer For Australia's Tour Of India

2020 will be the beginning of a new decade and is set to bring along a lot of exciting cricket. Just to get started, Australia will be visiting India to play 3 ODIs along with a freshly rejuvenated squad which will contain faces - new and old. Another change will be that Rajasthan Royals' new head coach Andrew McDonald will be acting as the Australian head coach specifically for the India series.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: LeBron James-inspired Manoj Tiwary boldly claims to play cricket till 2029

Justin Langer to take break after 18 gruelling months

Justin Langer, the Australian head coach, has had a hectic 18 months in charge, during which he has constantly been travelling along with the senior national men's side. So Langer will be taking some time off to 'recharge' himself. In Langer's absence, his chief assistant coach Andrew McDonald, will step in as the temporary head coach of Australia during the India ODIs. The Australian side last played an ODI in the World Cup where they were beaten in the semi-final by archrivals England. The new entrants in the team are ODI debutant Marnus Labuschagne, Peter Handscomb, Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott and Josh Hazlewood.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 Player Auction list announced

Rajasthan Royals get ready for the IPL 2020 Auction

After the India tour, Andrew McDonald will be heavily involved with the Rajasthan Royals as he will officially take over as the IPL franchise's new head coach. Earlier this year, RR announced McDonald as Paddy Upton's replacement. McDonald had also expressed his desire to turn the Rajasthan side from underdogs to champions. He also speculated over the reasons which could be behind RR's string of disappointing performances.

ALSO READ | Mushfiqur Rahim returns for IPL 2020 auction after slamming BPL salary gap

The Victorian has played the IPL himself as a part of the Delhi Capitals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Rajasthan Royals will enter the IPL 2020 Auction with a total purse of Rs. 28.90 crore. Steve Smith has been announced as the team's captain for the 2020 season and players such as Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer will continue to be a part of the squad.

ALSO READ | Jimmy Neesham to feature in IPL 2020, but will skip PSL due to New Zealand's home season