Ex-Pak Cricketer Faisal Iqbal Gets Schooled By Danish Kaneria; Read Details

Danish Kaneria gave a befitting reply to former Pakistani batsman who had mocked him when the spinner was taken to the cleaners by West Indian legend Brian Lara after the former had sledged him during a Test match in 2006. This moment by highlighted by the former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-Ul-Haq on his Youtube channel.

'Please check your stats': Faisal Iqbal

It so happened that Faisal Iqbal, who was the waterboy in that Test match took to the micro-blogging site and wrote that he still remembers this match as a 12th man as he was just watching the sixes going in the stands in which Lara had scored a double hundred. Iqbal also criticized Kaneria for having unnecessarily trolled the legendary batsman. The former batsman concluded by saying that the veteran spinner got scared once he was at the receiving end.

However, Kaneria did not let it go like that and asked Faisal Iqbal to go and check his stats first before even commenting on the game of cricket. He then asked Faisal to mention the other matches which the spinner had won for his side. At the same time, Danish also added that he respects Brian Lara and called him a 'legendary' cricketer.

Look who is talking about cricket 🤣 Please check you stats first. 😏 Also mention other matches that I have won.



By the way, @BrianLara was a legendary cricketer. I respect him a lot. https://t.co/4eEMyjYvbb — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) April 15, 2020

Even the fans came in support of Danish Kaneria while a couple of them also trolled Faisal Iqbal.

