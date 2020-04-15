Suresh Raina Feels Rishabh Pant Has The Ability To Do Wonders But 'needs Proper Guidance'

Suresh Raina showered praise on youngster Rishabh Pant but also spoke on how he can get better. Pant was considered to be a successor of India's 2011 World Cup-winning skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni at one point in time but poor form with both bat and the gloves meant that he was out of the selectors' eyes and even though he had played in the two-match Test series against New Zealand earlier this year, he failed to impress.

'Someone should guide him': Suresh Raina

During an Instagram live session with Chennai Super Kings, Raina went on to say that Rishabh Pant is very talented and that someone has to step up and guide him. Citing his own example, the veteran middle-order batsman said that when he used to play, the Player of the Tournament of the 2011 World Cup Yuvraj Singh used to tell him that he is making mistakes and that he will be guided by them (seniors). The southpaw then added that the young stumper should be backed similarly. Raina and Pant were to represent Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals respectively in IPL 2020 which has been postponed indefinitely due to the deadly COVID-19 that has made a huge impact all over the world.

The status of IPL 2020

The BCCI had several plans in mind to conduct IPL 2020. They first conceived the idea of conducting a month-long IPL with the final scheduled in the first week of June. Then they also were planning to play the games behind closed doors but a rapid rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the country saw all the plans pushed to the backburner.

The only available window for an IPL in the current year would be between September and November, provided Cricket Australia and the ICC agree to reschedule the T20 World Cup. The six-month travel restrictions in Australia end on September 30 if the situation becomes normal and the T20 World Cup is scheduled in October-November.

