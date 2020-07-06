Fake Crowd Noise To Be Used In Eng-Windies Series As Cricket Resumes Behind Closed Doors

As international cricket is set to resume post the COVID-19 forced break with the upcoming series between England and West Indies, however, fans will have to wait a little bit longer to witness live action since all the matches are set to be played behind closed doors. Hence, in an attempt to create the enriching atmosphere witnessed in a jam-packed stadium, the upcoming Test series will feature fake audio similar to what has been experienced in the English Premier League post its resumption.

According to a report in leading UK daily, England and West Indies, both have decided in principle to let ' music or low-level crowd noise' be played during the Test matches. The fake audio will also include the enhanced ball-bat connection and general background noise as well. Agreements will also be made between both the teams on which noise-filling tracks will be played between overs or during the course of the match.

West Indies' pacer Kemar Roach has endorsed the move of fake noise and stated that it would be 'strange' for the visitors to play in England where there is always a lot of crowd noise and atmosphere. According to Daily Mail, the matches will comprise of audio stream from previous matches and the Stump mic audio will also be controlled by the broadcasters in the absence of ambient noise at the stadium.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, 'Voice of Cricket' Harsha Bhogle opined that while he is not 'worried' about the quality of the contest and the kind of cricket, he is 'very keen' to see how the absence of spectators affects the viewing experience. The Indian commentator highlighted that empty stadiums have been witnessed in UAE and Sri Lanka, but never in England.

While I am not worried about the quality of the contest and the kind of cricket played, I am very keen to see how the absence of spectators affects the viewing experience. To some extent we have seen it in the UAE and I have in Sri Lanka but never in England. #ENGvWI — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 4, 2020

England announce squad for first Test

With just four days remaining to international cricket's resumption, England has announced a 13-man squad for the first Test of the 'Raise the Bat' series against the West Indies. Apart from the 13-man squad, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced nine reserve players. Ben Stokes will be England's 81st Test skipper leading the Lions at the Ageas Bowl from July 8 for the first Test as Joe Root misses out due to the birth of his second child.

England's full squad:

Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler (wk), Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood

'Raise the Bat' series

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has named the series as 'Raise the Bat' to pay tribute to the key workers combating the pandemic. The national board has also informed that the players will be wearing key workers' names on shirts as a mark of respect. The first test of the series will commence on July 8 at the Ageas Bowl. The second and third test will be played at the Old Trafford subsequently, dates for which are July 16 and July 24. Both the teams are currently playing practice matches.

