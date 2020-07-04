Ian Bishop Rates Archer's Potential 'very Highly', Compares The Young Gun With WI Legend

Ahead of the test series between West Indies and England, former cricketer Ian Bishop has drawn a comparison between young gun Jofra Archer and Caribbean legend Michael Holding. Bishop believes that Holding and Archer's bowling actions are two of the 'easiest and orthodox' actions. Archer, who is set to feature in the first test against Windies at the Ageas Bowl, has played only 7 tests so far and has attracted severe attention.

Speaking during an ICC podcast with Nasser Hussain and Elma Smit, Bishop opined, "In terms of modern guys, when I talk about bowling techniques, Jofra Archer's easiness reminds me of Michael Holding. Holding and Archer's bowling actions are two of the easiest, orthodox actions I have ever seen. I rate Archer's potential very highly."

England announce squad for first Test

With just four days remaining to international cricket's resumption, England has announced a 13-man squad for the first Test of the 'Raise the Bat' series against the West Indies. Apart from the 13-man squad, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced nine reserve players. Ben Stokes will be England's 81st Test skipper leading the Lions at the Ageas Bowl from July 8 for the first Test as Joe Root misses out due to the birth of his second child.

Here is England's full squad for the first Test against the Windies:

Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler (wk), Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood

The Reserves include:

James Bracey, Sam Curran, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, and Olly Stone

'Raise the Bat' series

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has named the series as 'Raise the Bat' to pay tribute to the key workers combating the pandemic. The national board has also informed that the players will be wearing key workers' names on shirts as a mark of respect. The first test of the series will commence on July 8 at the Ageas Bowl. The second and third test will be played at the Old Trafford subsequently, dates for which are July 16 and July 24. Both the teams are currently playing practice matches.

