FAL Vs BLP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Match Preview

Falco will take on Black Panthers in the 43rd match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Thursday, February 18 at 5:00 pm IST. The match will be played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Here's a look at our FAL vs BLP Dream11 prediction, probable FAL vs BLP playing 11 and FAL vs BLP Dream11 team.

FAL vs BLP Dream11 prediction: FAL vs BLP match preview

Falco currently leads the Group D points table following an impressive start to their ECS campaign. They have started their campaign following an impressive win over Punjab Warriors and Badalona Shaheen respectively. They defeated Warriors by 21 runs, while they beat Shaheen by 34 runs. They will be eyeing to carry on the winning momentum and stay unbeaten by beating Panthers side. Adeel Sarwar, Abid Shahzad and Ijaz Ahmad will be the key players for the side

Black Panthers on other hand will be playing their second match of the day after facing Punjab Warriors in the opening match. After suffering an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of the Trinitat Royal Stars in their opening match, Panthers will look to end the day by winning both matches and climbing the points table. This should be a great contest to watch for fans. For Panthers Puneet Shrimali, Ajay Rawat and Balwinder Singh will be key players.

FAL vs BLP Dream11 prediction: Probable FAL vs BLP playing 11

FAL: Adeel Sarwar, Ijaz Ahmad, Muhammad Yaseen (wk), Rehman Ullah (C), Babar Khan, Abid Shahzad, Muhammad Zeeshan, Muhammad Sheraz, Moazzam Rafique, Awais Khan, Khawar Javed

BLP: Puneet Shrimali (C), Sourav Singh, Balwinder Singh, Ajay Rawat, Daljit Singh, Amanjot Singh, Bikramjit Singh (wk), Amandeep Singh, Jagjit Singh, Manpreet Singh, Akram Ali

FAL vs BLP live: Top picks for FAL vs BLP Dream11 team

Ijaz Ahmad

Adeel Sarwar

Manpreet Singh

Puneet Shrimali

FAL vs BLP playing 11: FAL vs BLP Dream11 team

FAL vs BLP live: FAL vs BLP match prediction

As per our prediction, FAL will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The FAL vs BLP match prediction and FAL vs BLP Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The FAL vs BLP Dream11 team and FAL vs BLP Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: FanCode

