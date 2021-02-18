Mark Wood Net Worth, Earnings, Top Career Stats And 11th Hour IPL 2021 Auction Snub Story

England pacer Mark Wood has pulled his name out of the IPL auction 2021 that is scheduled to take place on Thursday, February 18 in Chennai. The news about Wood's withdrawal from IPL auction 2021 new players list was announced by the IPL management on Wednesday evening during a briefing with the IPL franchises.

ALSO READ | Preity Zinta arrives in Chennai for IPL auction, asks fans who they want to see on team

Mark Wood pulls out of IPL auction at the last minute

Wood has been one of England's leading bowlers in the last couple of years. The right-arm pacer was certainly among the most sought after players at the auction, which is why the Mark Wood IPL 2021 snub comes as a little bit of a surprise. Notably, Wood was a part of England's team that toured Sri Lanka last month. The cricketer subsequently was rested from the first two Tests against India as a result of England's rotational policy, but is set to return for the ODI and T20I legs of the tour.

ALSO READ | IPL 2021 auction: Tanveer Sangha base price, BBL top stats and more about the young star

Wood could also be considered for selection in the final two Tests against India, despite being largely considered as a only white-ball cricketer in recent years. As per an ESPNCricinfo report, Wood has pulled put of IPL auction in a bid to travel back to England to spend more time with his wife and young child. He resides in Ashington at present.

The lanky speedster has played only one match in the lucrative league. Wood was bought by Chennai Super Kings in 2018 for a price of ₹1.5 crore and was released ahead of 2019 season. Interestingly, Wood was shortlisted with a highest base price of ₹2 crore at the IPL auction 2021. Let's take a look at the Mark Wood net worth.

Unfortunately I won’t be returning to @ChennaiIPL for the 2019 @IPL season. I would like to thank the fans for the unforgettable support I have received, you guys are class 👏🏻 I wish the team all the best for next season! Once a Super King, always a Super King 💛 #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/oUr1sJHpda — Mark Wood (@MAWood33) November 16, 2018

ALSO READ | Gautam Gambhir 'surprised' over RCB's decision to release Umesh Yadav ahead of IPL Auction

Mark Wood net worth

According to livesportworld.com, the Mark Wood net worth stands at $18 million. The Wood net worth comprises his earnings as an England cricketer player, domestic salary while playing county cricket for Durham and his income from the IPL. As per superstarsbio.com, Wood's salaries are as followes: Retainer Fees: ₹63 crore (£700,000)Test Fees: ₹13 Lakh (£15,000) ODI Fees: ₹6 Lakh (£7,500) T20I Fees: ₹3 Lakh (£3,500). The Wood IPL 2021 auction snub might portray ECB's contract systems in poor light as he does not earn as much as England's Test specialists.

Mark Wood stats

Woos has represented England in 18 Tests where he has managed to pick 53 wickets at an average of 33.4 with two fifers. The bowler has also featured in 53 ODIs and 11 T20Is for the three lions where he has grabbed 63 and 18 wickets respectively.

ALSO READ | IPL auction 2021: NZC, CA come up with crucial message for franchises to plot strategy

Disclaimer: The above Mark Wood net worth is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Mark Wood net worth figures.

SOURCE: MARK WOOD INSTAGRAM

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.