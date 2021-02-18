IPL Auction 2021 Live Stream: How To Watch The Mini IPL Auction On TV And Online?

With the upcoming IPL auction inching closer, the buzz around the event is phenomenal. As many as 139 cricketers were retained by the respective franchises, whereas they ended up releasing 57 players from their squads. Several notable names will be a part of this year's mini-auction, and a total of 292 players will go under the hammer. Cricket enthusiasts in India will also be treated to the live telecast and streaming of the event. Here are the IPL auction time, IPL auction 2021 live stream, IPL auction live telecast channel information.

IPL auction time and date

As confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the IPL auction will take place in Chennai on Thursday, February 18. The live telecast of the program is slated to commence from 2 PM (IST), whereas the auction proceedings will begin from 3 PM (IST) onwards.

IPL auction live telecast channel information

The event will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network on Thursday from 2 PM (IST).

Where to catch the IPL auction 2021 live stream?

Along with the live telecast of the auction, online viewers will also be able to enjoy the event live. Fans can tune in to the Disney+Hotstar app or website for the live streaming of the event. Moreover, the IPL auction 2021 live stream will also be made available on JioTV. for the Jio users.

IPL 2021 news

While there have been no announcements made regarding the tournament dates, it is expected that the marquee event will be played in India somewhere in April. The 13th edition of the competition was played in the UAE, and it proved to be a thumping success despite the pandemic. Mumbai Indians were crowed as the champions for the fifth time in the history of the cash-rich league. The IPL 2021 auction is monumental in many ways as the teams look to roll out their plans for the forthcoming edition.

ALERT🚨: VIVO IPL 2021 Player Auction list announced



2⃣9⃣2⃣ players set to go under the hammer in Chennai on February 18, 2021 😎



More details 👉 https://t.co/m8oEWWw4tg pic.twitter.com/881TWQifah — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 11, 2021

The franchises will be keen to rope in exciting prospects in the mini-auction in an attempt to further strengthen their respective line-ups. The teams have a combined salary cap of ₹196.6 crore, with which they look to recruit 61 players. IPL's Punjab-based franchise could look to incorporate major changes for the season, and they have an available purse of ₹53.20 crore, which is the highest amongst all the eight teams.

The Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore come next with ₹35.90 available to spend in the event. Defending champions Mumbai will enter the mini-auction with ₹15.35 crore. Kolkata and Hyderabad are among franchises with the smallest available balance in their coffers. Both have a balance of ₹10.75 crore each in their salary caps.

Check out the IPL auction players list here

Image source: Indian Premier League Twitter

