FAL Vs TRS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Live Stream Info

Falco will face Trinitat Royal Stars in Match 80 of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2021. The FAL vs TRS match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 PM IST from the Montjuic Cricket Ground, Barcelona on Monday, March 1, 2021. Here is our FAL vs TRS Dream11 prediction, FAL vs TRS Dream11 team and FAL vs TRS playing 11. The FAL vs TRS live streaming will take place on FanCode.

FAL vs TRS Dream11 prediction: FAL vs TRS match preview

This is the second match for two teams who currently occupy top two spots on Group D points table. Falco currently occupy the top spot in the group after three out of the four matches that they have played in the tournament so far. Currently, they have six points to their name and will be looking to retain the top spot by the end of the day.

On the other hand, the Trinitat Royals Stars are second on the table with two victories from three matches so far. If they manage to defeat Falco and other results go in their favour, they could go on top of the table. This should be an exciting contest to watch for the fans as the best two teams face each other.

FAL vs TRS live prediction: Squad details for FAL vs TRS Dream11 team

FAL : Adeel Sarwar, Ijaz Ahmad, Abid Shahzad, Zeeshan Raza, Rehman Ullah, Naeem Hussain Shah, Shahbaz Ahmed, Khawar Javed, Muhammad Sheraz, Nadeem Shahzad, Awais Khan, Shehzad Umar, Moazzam Rafique, Muhammad Yaseen, Javed Akram, Babar Zaheer, Muhammad Zeeshan, Azmat Cheema, Moazzam Rasul, Hamad Javed, Gorav Kumar, Waqas Miraj.

TRS: Muhammad Fiaz Haider, Mudassar Ali, Muhammad Ali Meer, Sufian Ansar, Tariq Mehmood, Muhammad Shahzad (wk), Mohsin Raza, Aqeel Ansar, Amir Shahzad (c), Haroon Riaz, Hasnain Ali, Kamran Bashir, Waheed Aslam, Amir Abbas, ChyetSureshbhai, Gurjeet Singh, Kashaf Hussain, Mohammad Asad, Muhammad Rafay, Shujat Ali, Ali Raza.

FAL vs TRS live prediction: Top picks for FAL vs TRS Dream11 team

Adeel Sarwar

Abid Shahzad

Muhammad Fiaz Haider

Aqeel Ansar

FAL vs TRS Dream11 live: FAL vs TRS Dream11 team

FAL vs TRS live: FAL vs TRS match prediction

As per our FAL vs TRS Dream11 prediction, FAL will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The FAL vs TRS match prediction and FAL vs TRS playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The FAL vs TRS Dream11 team and FAL vs TRS Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

