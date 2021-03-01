Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne Ridiculed For Poor On-field Behaviour In Sheffield Shield

Australian batting mainstays Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne are two of the leading batsmen in the world at the moment who have enthralled the cricketing community with their delightful batting. The duo is also eccentric in their approach on the field as both have idiosyncrasies galore. Both Smith and Labuschagne are also animated players who don't shy away from expressing their emotions on the field.

Australian media critical of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, asks duo to set better examples

Smith and Labuschagne who are currently playing in the Sheffield Shield 2021 were left seething after their dismissals while playing for New South Wales and Queensland respectively. Smith was livid after he was given out caught behind in the second innings of New South Wales’ four-wicket defeat to Victoria. On the other hand, Labuschagne also lost his cool when he was adjudged out the same way as Smith in Queensland’s three-wicket win over Tasmania.

The video of Labuschagne's dismissal soon went viral on social media as people gave their opinions on the same. Several reactions poured in as fans blamed the batsman for walking away from the crease, which is why the umpire gave it out.

It is his mistake it seems, umpire might thought he is walking. — Tarun Chawla (@trnchawla) February 21, 2021

He started walking I thought maybe he did hit it but it's just a usual day of substandard umpiring. — Rahul Sharma (@CricFnatic) February 20, 2021

I agree... same thing happened in one of the recent tests but was overturned on review.. I really think the umpire might have thought he was walking, albeit in the wrong direction, Umpire has only has seconds to make decision and in that time might not properly consider that. — Ruoktoday (@Ruoktoday) February 21, 2021

If he didn’t carry on like a idiot when he leaves a ball and calls no run

Karma — Sabin Allen (@sabin_allen) February 21, 2021

Both Smith and Labuschagne were slammed brutally by Australian media for their poor conduct on the pitch as they stated that the duo needs to set a better example. Australian-based sports broadcaster and writer Gerard Whateley said that the open dissent of Australia’s two best batsmen is back at the Sheffield Shield 2021 level as Steve Smith chronologically happened first and then Marnus Labuschagne.

He added that neither liked the decisions they were given and neither made any efforts to disguise it. Whateley stated that it was one of the triggers identified prior to South Africa in the deterioration in Australian cricket. The 47-year old reckoned that he wonders if it passes unremarked or whether it actually draws the reaction and the consequence that it should. Whateley also said that the vision of both of them is actually unbecoming.

Steve Smith IPL 2021 deal

Steve Smith became the first player to join forces with the Delhi Capitals team in the mini-auction. The Steve Smith IPL 2021 price stands at ₹2.20 crore. On the other hand, Labuschagne went unsold at the IPL 2021 auction.

SOURCE: CRICKET.COM.AU

