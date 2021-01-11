Kumar Sangakkara Condemns Racism, Says Stern Action Should Be Taken Against Offenders

Former Sri Lankan skipper as well as the current President of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) Kumar Sangakkara has strongly condemned the racial slur faced by India pacers Mohammad Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah during the third Test match at the SCG and demanded stern action against the offenders.

The Indian team on Saturday had lodged an official complaint after the SCG crowd had racially abused their frontline pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. Meanwhile, Siraj was once again at the receiving end on Sunday as well.

The play was halted briefly as the pacer along with his captain Ajinkya Rahane informed the umpires, after which the perpetrators were asked to leave the stadium.

'Should be strongly punished'

"I did read about what happened with the crowd and the Indian team in the last couple of days. Racism in any country in any manner has to be decried and has to be condemned and those responsible should be strongly punished and stern action should be taken against them," said Sangakkara while replying to a query from ANI.

Cricket Australia issues apology

After Siraj was yet again subjected to racial abuse by the unruly crowd during Australia's second innings on Day 4, Cricket Australia (CA) issued a statement wherein, the association asserted that it followed a 'zero-tolerance policy' to all forms of discrimination as it acknowledged the abuse faced by Mohammad Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah. They also 'unreservedly' apologised to the Indian team.

“Cricket Australia has reaffirmed its zero-tolerance policy towards discriminatory behaviour in all forms following the alleged racial abuse of members of the Indian cricket squad by a section of the crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday,” read the statement.

