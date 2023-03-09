World Test Championship Points Table: Updated WTC Standings Before IND Vs AUS 4th Test

Team India is up against Australia in the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, from March 9 onwards. India eyes a 3-1 series victory by winning the Ahmedabad Test, while also eyeing qualification for the ICC World Test Championship final. While Australia sealed their spot in the WTC final by winning the third Test in Indore, a win for India will make them the second team to reach the summit clash.

Ahead of the fourth Test, Australia tops the standings with 11 wins, three losses, and four draws. The Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 is the sixth series for both India and Australia in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle. In the meantime, the Rohit Sharma-led India is second in the standings prior to the Ahmedabad Test with 10 wins, five defeats, and two draws.

Sri Lanka comes as the only threat for Team India

The Aussies currently have a points percentage of 68.52, having earned 148 points in total so far. On the other hand, India is second in the ICC WTC points table with a points percentage of 60.29, courtesy of India's tally of 123 points. While India will qualify for the final by winning the fourth Test, a draw or loss will see them getting challenged by none other than Sri Lanka.

In order to qualify for the summit clash, Sri Lanka must win the two-match Test series against New Zealand by 2-0. Sri Lanka has a points percentage of 53.33 with 64 points after winning five, losing four, and drawing one match. In the meantime, South Africa, England, and Pakistan follow the Lankan side in the points table ahead of the fourth Test between India and Australia.

Updates ICC World Test Championship standings ahead of IND vs AUS 4th Test